New Year, new home? Sure. And not just new to you, but new construction in the Village at M-22. The Village is surrounded by nature, yet just a short walk to the heart of the quaint village, from the Friendly Tavern and the Secret Garden to the famed Empire beach on both Lake Michigan and South Bar Lake. Plus the Empire Heritage Trail starts here, with easy access to 200 acres of Leelanau Conservancy’s Chippewa Run, and of course the thousands of acres of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore.

EMPIRE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO