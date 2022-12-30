ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Audrey Fraley
3d ago

Someone mentioned desensitized young people, how about teaching and putting the fear of God into them!!? No discipline! Spare the rod spoil the child! These kids today have no respect for anyone! None!

Babs
4d ago

What has happened to these kids today?? Ohhhh, social media , and not learning how to be a good human being by the age of two!

paul cederholm
4d ago

God only knows how crazy that generation is going to be we're doing a great job and teaching them especially when we got figures that are in high places that says lies all the time what are we teaching about

