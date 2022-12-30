Read full article on original website
Audrey Fraley
3d ago
Someone mentioned desensitized young people, how about teaching and putting the fear of God into them!!? No discipline! Spare the rod spoil the child! These kids today have no respect for anyone! None!
Babs
4d ago
What has happened to these kids today?? Ohhhh, social media , and not learning how to be a good human being by the age of two!
paul cederholm
4d ago
God only knows how crazy that generation is going to be we're doing a great job and teaching them especially when we got figures that are in high places that says lies all the time what are we teaching about
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Juvenile hospitalized after being stabbed, another juvenile arrested
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A stabbing investigation is underway in Manistee County involving two juveniles. The Manistee City Police Department reported the stabbing took place Thursday around 2:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Hancock Street. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The victim is in stable condition...
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Couple Gets Surprise New Year’s Twins at Munson in Traverse City
Empire residents Kileigh and Brian Jean received a big surprise for the New Year. “We had some dinner (on New Year’s Eve), we were watching the ball drop and things moved pretty quickly,” said Brian. Just a little after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Kileigh gave birth...
Celebrating the New Year Safely in Traverse City
Like many, you may plan to go out this New Years to a party at a friend’s house or maybe go to a few bars. And you may have not thought about what happens after the party and how you will get home. A couple in Lake Ann is staying sober this holiday so you can celebrate safely.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy Lake Michigan from Orchard Beach State Park
Just a short drive from Manistee, Michigan is the beautiful Orchard Beach State Park. Featuring a pristine Lake Michigan shoreline, this state park offers camping, hiking and amazing sunsets!. About. Originally opened as a park by the local railroad company in 1892, Orchard Beach State Park has grown into one...
Santa spotted skiing in Michigan
THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Santa Claus got in some last-minute "me-time" on some ski slopes in northern Michigan before a long night of work this Christmas Eve. Officials at Crystal Mountain ski resort in Thompsonville, Michigan said the jolly man himself strapped on some skis and shredded on the fresh powder Saturday morning.
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: New Construction In Empire
New Year, new home? Sure. And not just new to you, but new construction in the Village at M-22. The Village is surrounded by nature, yet just a short walk to the heart of the quaint village, from the Friendly Tavern and the Secret Garden to the famed Empire beach on both Lake Michigan and South Bar Lake. Plus the Empire Heritage Trail starts here, with easy access to 200 acres of Leelanau Conservancy’s Chippewa Run, and of course the thousands of acres of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore.
