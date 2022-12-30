Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Diamondbacks had reached an agreement with free agent third baseman Evan Longoria on a one-year, $4 million contract. It had been reported previously that up to five teams had expressed interest in the 37-year-old slugger – and that his preference was to play for a contender. Ultimately, it appears as though he settled for his best shot at regular playing time rather than playing a complimentary role on a club with its sights set on the postseason.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO