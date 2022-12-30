ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency

The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves. The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for […] The post RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or […] The post RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working to finalize a deal, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DiComo reports that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” But he adds that completing a deal could take even more time than it already has due to his looming health concerns. Correa […] The post Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6th to make a final decision on SP Trevor Bauer. A number of contrasting reports have surfaced in reference to Dodgers’ players feelings on the controversial pitcher. An initial report stated that players wanted LA to release Bauer. However, a recent report said otherwise, as it claimed some […] The post Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Evan Longoria Joins Diamondbacks

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Diamondbacks had reached an agreement with free agent third baseman Evan Longoria on a one-year, $4 million contract. It had been reported previously that up to five teams had expressed interest in the 37-year-old slugger – and that his preference was to play for a contender. Ultimately, it appears as though he settled for his best shot at regular playing time rather than playing a complimentary role on a club with its sights set on the postseason.
3 ludicrous trades Dodgers must make to boost their World Series odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in a position to compete despite their quiet offseason. But they could drastically increase their World Series odds by pulling the trigger on a high-profile trade. The MLB trade market has moved fairy slow for the most part with the exception of a few deals. With that being said, […] The post 3 ludicrous trades Dodgers must make to boost their World Series odds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals add lefty bat Dominic Smith on one-year deal

The Washington Nationals are adding a lefty bat to their roster in the form of Dominic Smith, who agreed on a one-year deal with the team, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. At the winter meetings in early December, Dave Martinez, manager of the Washington Nationals, laid out a specific checklist for an offensive […] The post Nationals add lefty bat Dominic Smith on one-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
