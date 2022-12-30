ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Oakland Press

Five takeaways from Lions’ 41-10 victory against Bears

With the calendar turning to 2023, the Detroit Lions looked to start the new year off with a bang. Welcoming in the Chicago Bears, who came to town on an eight-game losing streak, provided supporters and the Lions’ young roster additional confidence that the team could even its record after 60 minutes of action.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Oakland Press

Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

What they’re saying: Lions working to be playoff team every year

Here is a sample of what was said in the locker room, immediately following Detroit’s 41-10 victory at Ford Field against the Bears. On the foundation being built with the players on the roster: “I think this is what you want them to taste. They need to feel this. They need to understand what this is, because this has got to become the norm. This has to become the norm, and then once you get — you start to understand this. Then, it becomes, you’re playing for the division, you’re playing for where your seeding is going to be. That’s coming. But, right now, to get a taste of all this right now, and (to) be in the hunt, be in the run, I think is huge for our guys.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 2

Matthew B. Mowery’s Oakland County girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan 2, 2023:. 1. West Bloomfield (6-2) — Lakers have won three straight since loss to Arbor Prep, including an overtime win at the Roundball Classic over one of the top teams in Illinois, Chicago Kenwood. (Last ranking: 1)
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy