China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
WPXI
Do your vitamin and mineral supplements actually do anything? Here's what experts say.
With cold and flu season in full swing, 'tis the season for many Americans to throw back one or more dietary supplements in the hopes of fending off illnesses. And it isn't just a winter habit; for many, they've become routine, with nearly 58% of people ages 20 and older reporting using at least one dietary supplement.
