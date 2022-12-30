ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

UPDATE Jan. 1. : According to South Fork Utility, the boil water notice has been lifted for all customers.

“Our crews and office staff have worked many long days over the last week and they are doing everything possible to get things back to normal,” a release from the company said. “We are truly grateful for all of their hard work and dedication and we are thankful for your continued support.”

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some South Fork Utility District customers are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The utility announced Friday that customers served by its tank Ryder Church Road should continue to boil water before consumption. That includes customers on:

  • Ryder Church Road
  • Possum Creek
  • Jenkins Rd
  • Mt. Holston Rd
  • Graybeal Hollow Rd
  • Weaver Creek Rd
  • Buchanan Ln
  • Fritz Hollow Rd
  • Ellie Rd
  • Jenkins Hollow Rd
  • Hickory Tree Rd
  • Morrell Creek Rd
  • Flatwoods Rd
  • Hayes Rd
  • Morrell Town
  • Morrell Creek Ln.
For all other customers, the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The utility says its tanks are not at full capacity, but water levels are slowly rising.

South Fork customers are still encouraged to conserve water so tanks will fill faster.

The utility issued a boil water advisory earlier this week after customer water line breaks and power outages resulted in low water levels in its tanks.

