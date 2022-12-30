ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
WLBT

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.

Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision. Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One man shot on Berryman Road

One man has been shot on Berryman Road at the Beechwood Parks Apartments. A call came in around 5:30 p.m. indicating that a 40-year-old man was shot in the arm. As first responders arrived to the scene, AirCare was quickly requested. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Group alleges they were tied up and robbed

A group of 4 individuals claims they were tied up and robbed. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the alleged incident occurred on Stelivan Road. “About 10:30 this morning Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call from some individuals that are reporting they were all together in a home last night on Stelivan Lane, which is off of China Grove road in the south part of the county.” The Sheriff continues in this video:
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Tuesday, January 3,...
CANTON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl

Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
JACKSON, MS

