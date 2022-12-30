Read full article on original website
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.
Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision. Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.
One man shot on Berryman Road
One man has been shot on Berryman Road at the Beechwood Parks Apartments. A call came in around 5:30 p.m. indicating that a 40-year-old man was shot in the arm. As first responders arrived to the scene, AirCare was quickly requested. This is a developing story.
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
Group alleges they were tied up and robbed
A group of 4 individuals claims they were tied up and robbed. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the alleged incident occurred on Stelivan Road. “About 10:30 this morning Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call from some individuals that are reporting they were all together in a home last night on Stelivan Lane, which is off of China Grove road in the south part of the county.” The Sheriff continues in this video:
Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Tuesday, January 3,...
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl
Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
Drug sting leads to seizure of drugs, stolen weapons and cash by Mississippi agents
Agents discovered a large amount of narcotics — including more than 1,000 pills — stolen guns and cash after a year-long investigation of a rural Mississippi property. Narcotics agents and uniformed deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 1047 Bob Road near Hazlehurst following a year-long investigation.
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
