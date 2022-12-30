ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378RHk_0jywmEWc00

FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) — A multistate outbreak of Salmonella has been linked to a plant located in eastern Nebraska.

According to a release from the Centers for Disease Control a rash of Salmonella cases have been linked back to a SunSprout Enterprises Facility in Fremont, Nebraska. The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in their email.

Wegmans recalls greens over Salmonella risk

SunSprout Enterprises recalled four lots of alfalfa sprouts sold to food service and grocery stores between Late-November and Mid-December. Recalled sprouts were packaged in 4-ounce plastic clamshell containers and labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212. Best-by dates are between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23.

Those who did purchase the sprouts should either return the product to the place it was purchased or discard them. Any items or surfaces that came into contact with the Alfalfa Sprouts should be cleaned with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

According to the CDC most people who get sick from Salmonella start experiencing symptoms 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment however children under 5, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials advise people to use caution when near sick, dead birds

NEBRASKA -- As avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide, officials are encouraging people to use caution when coming into contact with birds. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, and have tested what their cause of death was. Avian influenza...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support

OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy