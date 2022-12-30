Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant

FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) — A multistate outbreak of Salmonella has been linked to a plant located in eastern Nebraska.

According to a release from the Centers for Disease Control a rash of Salmonella cases have been linked back to a SunSprout Enterprises Facility in Fremont, Nebraska. The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in their email.

SunSprout Enterprises recalled four lots of alfalfa sprouts sold to food service and grocery stores between Late-November and Mid-December. Recalled sprouts were packaged in 4-ounce plastic clamshell containers and labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212. Best-by dates are between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23.

Those who did purchase the sprouts should either return the product to the place it was purchased or discard them. Any items or surfaces that came into contact with the Alfalfa Sprouts should be cleaned with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

According to the CDC most people who get sick from Salmonella start experiencing symptoms 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. Most people recover without treatment however children under 5, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

