Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen with additional severe weather expected. STORM DAMAGE. Autauga County. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home,...
WSFA
Wetumpka mayor looks ahead to the new year
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning Continues for Portions of Hale, Perry Co. Until 12 pm
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHERN. AT 1134 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. WAS LOCATED NEAR FAUNSDALE, OR 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF UNIONTOWN, MOVING. NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD…TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT…FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO...
selmasun.com
Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma
If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man. . Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma.
WSFA
Autauga County storm shelter prepared for possible severe weather
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - On the outside, First Baptist Church Posey Crossroads looks like any other church in Autauga County, but on the inside it’s designed to withstand some of the harshest storms. “This actual shelter is designed to take a direct hit from an F5 tornado,” said Autauga...
alabamanews.net
CODE RED ALERT: Tornado Watch until 5PM
WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for part of the viewing area until 5PM. Local counties...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
etxview.com
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Community remembers THS senior Bethany Walters
Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, Monday during a memorial service at the school, which celebrated the life of Walters with prayer and speakers.
alabamanews.net
Everything Must Go at Sears Hometown Store in Selma
Sears Hometown Stores is closing down all of its store locations across the country. And one of the 121 stores that’ll be closing is in Selma. The store closure means people in Selma will have fewer options — to find and buy the kitchen appliances — and yard equipment they need for their homes.
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
WSFA
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday
Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
WSFA
Millbrook police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Upchurch may be living...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings
As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
Comments / 1