WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO