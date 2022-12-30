ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen with additional severe weather expected. STORM DAMAGE. Autauga County. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home,...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka mayor looks ahead to the new year

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma

If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man.  . Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma. 
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

CODE RED ALERT: Tornado Watch until 5PM

WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for part of the viewing area until 5PM. Local counties...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
etxview.com

UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area

Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
DADEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Everything Must Go at Sears Hometown Store in Selma

Sears Hometown Stores is closing down all of its store locations across the country. And one of the 121 stores that’ll be closing is in Selma. The store closure means people in Selma will have fewer options — to find and buy the kitchen appliances — and yard equipment they need for their homes.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday

Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Upchurch may be living...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings

As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL

