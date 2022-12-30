ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily's Top Articles in 2022

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcY4U_0jywm4mb00

There's good news for individuals who inherited IRAs recently but forget to take required minimum distributions, explains Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, Inc. (Read IRS Waives Missed RMD Penalty for Some Inherited IRAs for more from Appleby on this announcement.)

What does the Supreme Court's ruling mean for Medicare Advantage carriers?

There's the 'Go-Go' years, the 'Slow-Go' years, and the 'No-Go' years. How do you make the most of each stage?

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what's happening with Medicare Part B premiums and what it means for your finances.

In part five of a six-part series on Social Security, Martha Shedden, the co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains when beneficiaries have to pay federal income taxes on their Social Security benefits.

6) Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about contributing to Roth 401(k)s.

7) Jumping Ship: Should You Ditch Your Long-Term Care Insurance?

Understand your long-term care insurance and how it may, or may not, be the right solution for you.

The IRS expects you to live a little longer as of January 1st. And even better, it could result in a smaller tax bill.

Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.

10) Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?

Roth IRA rules, explained.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy