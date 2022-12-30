ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 7

Saying Stuff
4d ago

$76 on a 6 hours shift is 12 an hour plus your road pay. That's a fair amount for unskilled labor. These companies should just pay a livable wage and stop shifting their pay rate to the customer. When you take a tipping-as-wage job, you get what you signed up for. Don't like gambling your income? don't apply. And if you want to be one of those over-generous- for-whatever-feel-good-reasoning kind of customers, knock yourself out, just don't take it out on the ones that don't care about their pay rate they agreed to. . .

Reply
4
Related
Distractify

Uber Eats Driver Tipped $1.19 For an Hour's Work Tears Up In Viral TikTok

There are numerous social media posts uploaded by food delivery drivers who've called out customers for not giving big enough tips or the applications that they work for not paying them enough to earn a livable wage. New York State is currently working on an initiative that ensures food delivery workers make a base rate of $23.82 per hour working for these apps by 2025.
KMBC.com

Uber Eats revealed customers' most hilarious special delivery requests

If you think your request for no pickles, onions, mustard, or mayo at your local burger joint is pushing it, wait until you see these customer requests featured in Uber Eats' 2022 Cravings Report. Among other things, the report includes some of the most bizarre requests from Uber Eats customers, and they're pretty wild.
920 ESPN

No tip? What if NJ food delivery drivers rated you instead (Opinion)

Here's something to ponder. What if drivers of food delivery services had the opportunity to rate the customers they deliver to?. Online reviews exist for everything else, but rarely about the customer. Not saying to have the customer's personal information out there, but rather some sort of notice for when they act unruly.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy