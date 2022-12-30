Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency
The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves. The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for […] The post RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus
Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or […] The post RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done
As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG
Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media
Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6th to make a final decision on SP Trevor Bauer. A number of contrasting reports have surfaced in reference to Dodgers’ players feelings on the controversial pitcher. An initial report stated that players wanted LA to release Bauer. However, a recent report said otherwise, as it claimed some […] The post Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?
The Miami Marlins reportedly want Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas and have young pitchers to trade. Could the sides strike a deal?. It's a possibility, according to a report in the Miami Herald, which says the Marlins covet Casas, a Florida native with massive power potential, and would be willing to move a "significant player" off their roster to get him.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
L.A. needs a shortstop, so why not go after San Diego’s?
Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch
Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working to finalize a deal, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DiComo reports that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” But he adds that completing a deal could take even more time than it already has due to his looming health concerns. Correa […] The post Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 ludicrous trades Dodgers must make to boost their World Series odds
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in a position to compete despite their quiet offseason. But they could drastically increase their World Series odds by pulling the trigger on a high-profile trade. The MLB trade market has moved fairy slow for the most part with the exception of a few deals. With that being said, […] The post 3 ludicrous trades Dodgers must make to boost their World Series odds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 major changes Timberwolves must make to reach NBA Playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves endured a pulsating victory in last year’s NBA play-in tournament before succumbing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games of the first round. Despite the loss, there were pleasing performances that indicated a bright future in Minnesota, such as the emergence of Anthony Edwards as a cornerstone. However, there were glaring weaknesses as well, such as the rim protection of Karl Anthony-Towns, so the Timberwolves’ front office executed a massive trade to partner Towns with Rudy Gobert.
Could Rafael Devers be Next Boston Red Sox Star Traded?
The Red Sox have not agreed to a long-term extension with Devers, who will be a free agent following the 2023 Major League Baseball season. If the Red Sox are unable to lock up Devers, perhaps the club will entertain the idea of trading him before he hits free agency.
Yankees add Giants World Series-winning executive to Brian Cashman-led front office
The New York Yankees have largely had a successful offseason. They managed to keep Aaron Judge around on a long-term deal, and made another big splash in free agency when they managed to sign Carlos Rodon. The hope is that with these two big moves, and several other smaller ones, the Yankees will be able to contend for a World Series yet again next season.
