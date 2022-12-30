Two individuals were shot Saturday and Sunday morning in two separate incidents. An argument on Locust Street at the Cyprus Hill apartments led to gunfire. Vicksburg police investigators were at a local medical facility and Chief Penny Jones reported a female involved in the shooting incident is “Ok.” There is a video of the shooting and Vicksburg Police are still investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Daily News will update this story once the investigation concludes and more information is made available to us.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO