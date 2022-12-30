ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Related
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
WLBT

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.

Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision. Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two shot in separate incidents

Two individuals were shot Saturday and Sunday morning in two separate incidents. An argument on Locust Street at the Cyprus Hill apartments led to gunfire. Vicksburg police investigators were at a local medical facility and Chief Penny Jones reported a female involved in the shooting incident is “Ok.” There is a video of the shooting and Vicksburg Police are still investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Daily News will update this story once the investigation concludes and more information is made available to us.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Tuesday, January 3,...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Group alleges they were tied up and robbed

A group of 4 individuals claims they were tied up and robbed. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the alleged incident occurred on Stelivan Road. “About 10:30 this morning Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call from some individuals that are reporting they were all together in a home last night on Stelivan Lane, which is off of China Grove road in the south part of the county.” The Sheriff continues in this video:
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
darkhorsepressnow.com

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl

Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief...
YAZOO CITY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven

The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS

