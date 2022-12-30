Read full article on original website
NFL update; price hikes; diverse lawmakers: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Scary moments: A player for the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and needed CPR during the Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati. The game was suspended, and Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition. Price hikes: A new year brings new...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $265 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 7-9-12-31-62,...
Mega Millions $785M jackpot (01/03/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize, which is one of the biggest jackpots in U.S. history. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game
Support for Damar Hamlin has come from all over the Pitt Panthers community.
Badgers announce Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys lineman has died at 38: reports
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys lineman Uche Nwaneri has died. According to reports, the cause of death was “an apparent heart attack.”. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that Nwaneri drove from Georgia to West Lafayette, Indiana to see his wife when he collapsed. His wife reportedly found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911.
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
Bryan Kohberger was stopped twice by Indiana cops while driving to parents’ house with dad last month
Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police twice in a matter of minutes in Indiana while driving from Washington State University to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania last month, newly released bodycam footage shows. Kohberger, who is accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in their Moscow home, was passing through Indiana with his father, Michael, in tow on Dec. 15 when they were pulled over by police on I-70 in Hancock County outside of Indianapolis for following too closely, Indiana State Police said. Bodycam footage released by police shows an officer approach the car — a white Hyundai that became a...
Interactive map: The home price correction (or lack thereof) in the 400 largest U.S. housing markets
Mark Zandi: The free-fall in home sales will soon bottom out, while the home price correction carries on.
Southwest Airlines’ debacle has kept a Houston family stranded in North Carolina for one week
The Southwest Airlines debacle has left one Houston family stranded in North Carolina for nearly a week — and they’re still not sure when they’ll make it home. The Arguetas showed up at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tuesday — six days after their original flight was canceled — to find their flight was yet again delayed. “It’s ridiculous,” Alex Argueta told ABC13. “I mean, they’re saying they have a flight tomorrow that they’re not even guaranteeing we’re going to be able to actually catch it and catch our next flight.” Alex arrived in North Carolina on Dec. 22 along with his mother-in-law, wife,...
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (1/2/23): How to watch AFC showdown, FREE live stream, new time, odds
You can blame the Rose Bowl for an adjustment to the starting time tonight’s final NFL game for Week 17. In what is the best NFL matchup this weekend, the game between the Buffalo Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals will be pushed back 15 minutes, to 8:30 p.m. The...
