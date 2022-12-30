ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The Associated Press

Badgers announce Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
MADISON, WI
PennLive.com

Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys lineman has died at 38: reports

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys lineman Uche Nwaneri has died. According to reports, the cause of death was “an apparent heart attack.”. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that Nwaneri drove from Georgia to West Lafayette, Indiana to see his wife when he collapsed. His wife reportedly found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger was stopped twice by Indiana cops while driving to parents’ house with dad last month

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police twice in a matter of minutes in Indiana while driving from Washington State University to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania last month, newly released bodycam footage shows. Kohberger, who is accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in their Moscow home, was passing through Indiana with his father, Michael, in tow on Dec. 15 when they were pulled over by police on I-70 in Hancock County outside of Indianapolis for following too closely, Indiana State Police said. Bodycam footage released by police shows an officer approach the car — a white Hyundai that became a...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Southwest Airlines’ debacle has kept a Houston family stranded in North Carolina for one week

The Southwest Airlines debacle has left one Houston family stranded in North Carolina for nearly a week — and they’re still not sure when they’ll make it home. The Arguetas showed up at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tuesday — six days after their original flight was canceled — to find their flight was yet again delayed. “It’s ridiculous,” Alex Argueta told ABC13. “I mean, they’re saying they have a flight tomorrow that they’re not even guaranteeing we’re going to be able to actually catch it and catch our next flight.” Alex arrived in North Carolina on Dec. 22 along with his mother-in-law, wife,...
HOUSTON, TX
