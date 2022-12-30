Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022

With just two days left in the year, Pittsburgh has seen a large increase in homicides.

The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city's 71st homicide this year.

That's the highest number of homicides Pittsburgh has recorded in a decade and 15 more than last year's total.

So how is the city fighting back against the violence?

Mayor Ed Gainey told KDKA-TV his Pittsburgh Plan for Peace is being implemented and in 2023 will focus on apprehending the city's most violent individuals.

Also in 2023 Gainey, says there will be a new public safety center in downtown, a collaboration with Pittsburgh Public Schools to help reduce violence in high schools, and a doubling of the size of its Community Violence Intervention teams.