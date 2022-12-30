ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022

By Rob Taylor
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWL4A_0jywlCix00

With just two days left in the year, Pittsburgh has seen a large increase in homicides.

The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city's 71st homicide this year.

That's the highest number of homicides Pittsburgh has recorded in a decade and 15 more than last year's total.

So how is the city fighting back against the violence?

Mayor Ed Gainey told KDKA-TV his Pittsburgh Plan for Peace is being implemented and in 2023 will focus on apprehending the city's most violent individuals.

Also in 2023 Gainey, says there will be a new public safety center in downtown, a collaboration with Pittsburgh Public Schools to help reduce violence in high schools, and a doubling of the size of its Community Violence Intervention teams.

Connie Nania
3d ago

Try voting differently if you want different results,all Democrat run cities are crime ridden,Pittsburgh is right up there with Philadelphia and the rest!!

wtae.com

Brackenridge police chief was ambushed during deadly shooting, police say

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Tuesday that Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was ambushed by suspect Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. in a shooting that left McIntire dead. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. The suspect, 28-year-old...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge police chief fatally shot, Tarentum officer injured after pursuit

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot Monday afternoon, leaving the community shaken after a two-day manhunt through several neighborhoods that culminated with the shooting death of the suspect. A Tarentum police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation but was in stable condition, authorities...
TARENTUM, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision

The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED

The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman

PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released. The post 20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
