Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Aaron Rodgers Made Classy Move During Monday Night Football Incident
If there has been a silver lining to the awful scene that played out on Monday Night Football, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field before being transported to a hospital by ambulance, it's been the show of love for one another by NFL ...
'It kills' Lamar Jackson Not Being Able to Play for Ravens
Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson. “It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants
Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it
Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
Steelers LB Myles Jack Active vs Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Myles Jack in the lineup for Sunday Night Football.
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT
LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
Whitner: 49ers will dethrone Eagles for top playoff seed
The 49ers jumped up to the NFC's No. 2 seed following their big 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the top seed isn’t too far out of reach. San Francisco (12-4) is one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The 49ers would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular-season game on Sunday and have the Eagles (13-3) lose to the Giants (9-6-1).
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Bosa takes jab at Brady in explaining Stidham's rushing success
Just like the rest of the NFL world, the 49ers' defense was taken aback by Jarrett Stidham’s performance in his first career start on Sunday. After the 49ers’ wild overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Nick Bosa admitted that the 49ers might have underestimated Stidham’s game. And while the 26-year-old QB was impressive, Bosa knows his unit gave up too many open lanes.
Billings Bills Mafia rallies support for Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are well represented at The Den in Billings, where you can find an official chapter of the Buffalo Bills Backers posted up on game day.
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens
It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup
The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration during Nick Foles injury was 'trash'
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday criticized what he called a "tasteless" and "trash" sack celebration by New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux while quarterback Nick Foles laid injured on the field during Sunday's game. Thibodeaux sacked Foles during the second quarter of the Giants' 38-10 win over the Colts,...
Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
