Baltimore, MD

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Yardbarker

'It kills' Lamar Jackson Not Being Able to Play for Ravens

Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson. “It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”
NBC Sports

Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
NBC Sports

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NBC Sports

How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development

Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers will dethrone Eagles for top playoff seed

The 49ers jumped up to the NFC's No. 2 seed following their big 37-34 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the top seed isn’t too far out of reach. San Francisco (12-4) is one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The 49ers would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular-season game on Sunday and have the Eagles (13-3) lose to the Giants (9-6-1).
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports

Bosa takes jab at Brady in explaining Stidham's rushing success

Just like the rest of the NFL world, the 49ers' defense was taken aback by Jarrett Stidham’s performance in his first career start on Sunday. After the 49ers’ wild overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Nick Bosa admitted that the 49ers might have underestimated Stidham’s game. And while the 26-year-old QB was impressive, Bosa knows his unit gave up too many open lanes.
NBC Sports

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens

It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NBC Sports

NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
FOX Sports

Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
