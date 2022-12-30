ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Tech women’s basketball wins Summit City bragging rights over Saint Francis

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle for Summit City bragging rights, Indiana Tech women’s basketball knocked off crosstown rival Saint Francis, 71-69, on Friday afternoon.

Kyra Whitaker led the Warriors with 18 points. Juliana Burris, Erika Foy and Genevieve Decker also finished in double figures with 12 points apiece. Ally Madden led Saint Francis off the bench with 17 points. Emily Parrett and Cassidy Crawford also scored in double figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Trailing 52-49 entering the final quarter, Indiana Tech outscored Saint Francis, 22-17, in the last 10 minutes to get over the hump against the Cougars.

Saint Francis falls to 8-7 on the season, while Indiana Tech improves to 11-3.

