ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

I've driven 15 different electric cars this year — these are the 3 I'd buy (if I was rich)

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B75W8_0jywl3rf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCoBk_0jywl3rf00
The Rivian R1S.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • This year, I tested 15 electric cars from brands like Polestar, Tesla, Rivian, Mercedes, and Kia.
  • I sampled battery-powered SUVs, pickup trucks, and luxury sedans.
  • My three favorites were the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Rivian R1S, and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. See why.

I've had the privilege of testing out more than a dozen different electric cars in the last 12 months — a feat that wouldn't have even been possible just a few years ago.

Now that auto companies are getting serious about green tech, there's a whole smattering of battery-powered rides available. From small SUVs and hatchbacks to pickup trucks and luxury sedans, there's an electric vehicle out there for almost everyone, as long as you're willing to pay up. And the options will only grow in 2023 .

I've gotten behind the wheel of EVs from Tesla , Jaguar, Kia , Mercedes , and more this year, but three stood out.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UioW1_0jywl3rf00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.

Tim Levin/Insider

Hyundai took a gamble with the Ioniq 5's out-there looks, but the futuristic little SUV is a stone-cold stunner in my book. It truly resembles nothing else on the road — until Tesla's sci-fi Cybertruck materializes, that is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0NxX_0jywl3rf00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Tim Levin

Equally striking is the Ioniq 5's interior , which is way bigger than you'd expect thanks to an extra-long wheelbase. It's got a flat floor, an uncluttered design, and, in some models, a sliding center console that lets you choose to expand floor space up front or in back. Despite its techy look, the Ioniq 5 retains dedicated buttons for the climate settings and radio, which I find much more convenient to use while driving than a touchscreen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdbYH_0jywl3rf00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Tim Levin/Insider

It also excels in the all-important range department with an EPA rating of up to 303 miles . It's priced starting at $41,450.

The Rivian R1S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bVAP_0jywl3rf00
The Rivian R1S.

Tim Levin/Insider

California startup Rivian's second consumer model, the R1S SUV blends the thrilling quickness of a sports car, the plushness of a big luxury SUV, and the capability of a serious off-roader into one supremely stylish EV .

Smash the right pedal, and the R1S flies forward with a silent swiftness that, frankly, makes little sense given its bulky size. Hit the trails and the Rivian's adjustable-height suspension and advanced four-wheel-drive system make off-roading a breeze — even for a newbie like me. Inside, you get a fancy, minimalist interior , seven seats, and massive amounts of cargo space .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaANs_0jywl3rf00
The Rivian R1S.

Tim Levin/Insider

Plus, Rivian made it a point to break the mold with a whole bunch of exciting features like a big front trunk, a built-in bluetooth speaker, an air compressor, and Gear Guard, which surveils the area around the car using an array of cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coygB_0jywl3rf00
The Rivian R1S.

Tim Levin/Insider

Rivian's website currently shows an estimated starting price of $78,000 for the base R1S, but you'll have to get in line behind thousands of preorder holders.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ9xR_0jywl3rf00
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Taycan Cross Turismo is Porsche's totally badass electric station wagon . It's long, low, wide, and completely mesmerizing.

But you don't buy a Porsche just to stare at it. The Taycan Cross Turismo showed me why the German brand has been the poster child of impeccable driving dynamics for decades. The wagon has ultra-precise steering and feels practically glued to the asphalt around bends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSKbs_0jywl3rf00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

Plus, the Turbo S version I drove (which cost a whopping $209,000) packed an ungodly amount of power: 616 horsepower normally and up to 750 in short bursts, Porsche says. Find a safe stretch to floor it and the Taycan slingshots forward faster than your brain can possibly process. Porsche says 60 mph arrives in just 2.7 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgiWR_0jywl3rf00
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Tim Levin/Insider

Importantly, after a long day of nauseating 0-60 pulls, the Taycan fills up fast . It's compatible with 270-kilowatt chargers, which enable it to recharge from 5% to 80% in a breezy 22.5 minutes, according to Porsche.

The Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $97,700, $11,000 more than the regular Taycan sedan .

Got a tip about Tesla or the wider auto industry? Are you an electric-car owner with a story to share? Contact this reporter at tlevin@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Dr.Medic man of medicine
4d ago

If evs ever hope of becoming mainstream they need to drop the $45-60k price tag 99% of Americans can't afford

Reply(2)
3
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
teslarati.com

Tesla on Autopilot stopped by police after driver falls asleep, steering wheel weight found

A rather strange incident transpired recently on the Autobahn near Bamberg, Germany. While patrolling the area, police noticed a Tesla, seemingly with Autopilot engaged, traveling while its driver was asleep. It took 15 minutes before the all-electric vehicle was stopped by authorities. A press release from the Polizei Bayern (Bavarian...
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Business Insider

Business Insider

806K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy