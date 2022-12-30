ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WBRE

PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Susquehanna County woman loses $50K in bitcoin scam, police

SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nicholson woman was scammed out of $50,000 in May of 2022, according to state police. According to a press release, a 45-year-old woman was contacted by an unknown actor who convinced her, her name was involved in a criminal investigation. The actor told the woman she was being […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA

