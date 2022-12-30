Read full article on original website
Police accuse man of being drunk with child in car, assaulting woman
Northern Regional Police accused a Bucks County man of being drunk while driving with a toddler in his vehicle to a family Christmas dinner and then assaulting a woman when she asked him to pull over so she could take the wheel. Thomas William Cooke, 40, of Edgewood Road in...
Police: Woman got onto school bus, attempted to enter high school
HANOVER TWP. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after township police allege she got onto a school bus with students and attempted to en
Man wanted for allegedly slashing person with knife on New Year’s Eve
NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say slashed a person with a knife during a New Year’s Eve party. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a fight around 1:00 a.m. at a New Year’s Eve party in Wyoming County. PSP says a 47-year-old […]
Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police with long guns respond to Bethlehem home after request for welfare check
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday. The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
fox29.com
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
Suspect wanted in Camelback Mountain skis theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say stole a pair of skis from Camelbak Mountain Resort. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 20 around 4:30 p.m., two people were seen stealing a pair of Rossignol skis from Camelback Mountain in Monroe County. Security video shows that the […]
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Susquehanna County woman loses $50K in bitcoin scam, police
SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nicholson woman was scammed out of $50,000 in May of 2022, according to state police. According to a press release, a 45-year-old woman was contacted by an unknown actor who convinced her, her name was involved in a criminal investigation. The actor told the woman she was being […]
Suspected Idaho killer's arrest leaves Monroe County in shock
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Days after his arrest, community members are still in shock after learning that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, was found in Monroe County. Kohberger was arrested just before the new year Friday, December 30, in connection...
Woman shot at club in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
