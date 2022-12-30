ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Subarus Are Among The 10 Cheapest New AWD Models - Why They Are The Best

With new car prices rising and winter coming, what are the cheapest new all-wheel-drive vehicles you can buy today? Subaru has three of the ten least expensive new models, more than any car brand. See why they are the best choice for new car shoppers this winter. With new car...
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist

Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
Consumer Reports 8 Best Hybrid SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd But Not For Long

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is ranked one of the eight best new compact hybrid models by Consumer Reports. But if you want one, you should act quickly. Does Subaru offer a hybrid vehicle? The answer is yes; Subaru of America still offers the 2023 Crosstrek plug-in hybrid subcompact SUV. A new report from Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid as the second-best of eight new compact hybrid SUVs for 2023.
6 Hidden Features On The 2023 Subaru Outback You Should Know About

Six 2023 Subaru Outback features are hidden in plain sight, and you may not know about them. Customers will want to know about them before buying a new vehicle. You can find out about them here. the 2023 Subaru Outback midsize SUV's hidden features if you're shopping for a new...
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production

Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks

We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal

We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.

