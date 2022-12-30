ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

northfortynews

International Trivia Night with John Roberts

What very large island is located 200 miles northwest of Iceland? Beirut and Tripoli both lie on the coast of which body of water? Do you know the answers or want to find out?. John Roberts, Fort Collins native and traveler extraordinaire will host an International Trivia Night from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The fun and friendly event will feature 50 questions, with six teams competing for prizes. Light refreshments will be served.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Looking Back: Building a Better Community

As I look back over the past year, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude for the hard work of Larimer County staff and the engagement of our community. Together, we’ve accomplished goals that have made our county more caring and resilient. In May, we presented the...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

For a Good Time, Call The Poudre River Irregulars

Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Platte River Increases Annual Scholarship Offering

High school seniors, college students encouraged to apply for $6,000 scholarship. Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship, increased to $6,000, is offered through the Rocky Mountain Electric League (RMEL) Foundation and applications are due by February 24,
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Police Department Announces Creation of K9 Unit

The Windsor Police Department has announced the creation of the Windsor K9 Unit. This unit will consist of two dogs, two handlers, and a supervisor. Officer Marshal Allen, his K9 partner Xaros, Officer Clara Steingart, and her K9 partner Zuma will spend the subsequent month bonding before attending the K9 academy in January. Zuma and Xaros will be trained as dual-purpose K9s, meaning that both dogs will be trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Medical Society 2022 Physician of the Year Dr. Christie Reimer

“Perhaps now more than ever it is important for physicians to lean in and lead conversations about health and healthcare on behalf of our patients. I am committed to health equity, particularly in this community where I live, work, and raise my children, and where we are training the next generation of physicians. The Northern Colorado Medical Society provides an opportunity to have a grassroots voice in organized medicine, and I am happy to return as an alumnus to the Board of Directors.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Save the Date Veteran Event

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will host their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other Veterans for...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

$25,000 Awarded to Minority-Owned Businesses

WIN Program seeks to increase access to capital & resources for BIPOC. Wealth in Numbers (WIN), a program by The BIPOC Alliance, awarded a total of $25,000 in grants to support the sustainability and growth of businesses owned by Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Larimer County. Sixteen applicants received funds to support needs such as COVID-19 relief, general overhead capital, payroll, or marketing. Over 30 applications were received, totaling over $188,000 in funding requests.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Why Is So Cold? State Climatologist Russ Schumacher Explains

Freezing-cold temperatures blanketed much of the United States last week, including Fort Collins and the Front Range of Colorado. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill watch for the northeast and north central Colorado from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, with wind chill temperatures possibly hitting 55 degrees below zero in some parts of the state.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

In The Spotlight with NOCO’s INTHEWHALE

Colorado is without a doubt home of countless original musical talents but perhaps there are few that have managed to stay in the spotlight as long and as successfully and as only a duo as Greeley’s own INTHEWHALE. This loud two-piece heavy rock band certainly needs no introduction, but for the few who might not be in the know, INTHEWHALE consists of the brilliant and creative minds of Nathaniel Valdez (guitar) and Eric Riley (drums.) From touring with Jane’s Addiction to playing Lollapalooza to recording at the Foo Fighter’s Studio 606, there truly isn’t much these guys haven’t done within the span of their time together, and they’re far from finished. They’re playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, January 7, at 6 pm, so I strongly encourage everyone to get tickets while they still last. Valdez and Riley were gracious enough to spend a little time with New Scene recently to answer some questions and inform everyone about INTHEWHALE. Here’s what they had to say.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Festival of Lights Celebration Brightens Downtown Loveland

Loveland’s beloved and breathtaking Winter Wonderlights extravaganza is expanding. A new downtown extension of the original (based at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra) opened to the public on Friday, November 18, enhancing the annual Festival of Lights. Winter Wonderlights Downtown will feature many of the highlights you’ll find at Chapungu, plus some additions.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Pianos About Town Program Seeks New and Diverse Artists

Pianos About Town, an interactive public art program in Fort Collins, recently announced that it is seeking artists or artist teams to paint or artistically decorate pianos in 2023. The program is looking for diversity in artwork styles and concepts, with a preference for emerging artists and new and exciting...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season

Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Scambuster Corner

Barbara EJ Bennett | Larimer County Chief Scambuster. #1. Law enforcement impersonators are calling – using legitimate names of LE personnel – asking for payment for missed jury duty, warrants, etc. Method of payment – gift or money cards (give them the code on the back), wire, or cash apps. Total scam.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
