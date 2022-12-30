Colorado is without a doubt home of countless original musical talents but perhaps there are few that have managed to stay in the spotlight as long and as successfully and as only a duo as Greeley’s own INTHEWHALE. This loud two-piece heavy rock band certainly needs no introduction, but for the few who might not be in the know, INTHEWHALE consists of the brilliant and creative minds of Nathaniel Valdez (guitar) and Eric Riley (drums.) From touring with Jane’s Addiction to playing Lollapalooza to recording at the Foo Fighter’s Studio 606, there truly isn’t much these guys haven’t done within the span of their time together, and they’re far from finished. They’re playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, January 7, at 6 pm, so I strongly encourage everyone to get tickets while they still last. Valdez and Riley were gracious enough to spend a little time with New Scene recently to answer some questions and inform everyone about INTHEWHALE. Here’s what they had to say.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO