Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 11-12 in Fort Collins
Timely and critical water-infrastructure issues will be at the center of discussions January 11-12, 2023, in Fort Collins, as ditch and irrigation company representatives, state and federal officials, farmers, and others convene for the Four States Irrigation Council’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The general public and media are also invited...
International Trivia Night with John Roberts
What very large island is located 200 miles northwest of Iceland? Beirut and Tripoli both lie on the coast of which body of water? Do you know the answers or want to find out?. John Roberts, Fort Collins native and traveler extraordinaire will host an International Trivia Night from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The fun and friendly event will feature 50 questions, with six teams competing for prizes. Light refreshments will be served.
Looking Back: Building a Better Community
As I look back over the past year, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude for the hard work of Larimer County staff and the engagement of our community. Together, we’ve accomplished goals that have made our county more caring and resilient. In May, we presented the...
Larimer County Closes Five Boat-In Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is discontinuing five of fifteen boat-in campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir effective immediately. The sites (B11-B15) are in the northernmost Eltuck Coves and will revert to their more rugged, natural state. Ten boat-in campsites located along the western shore remain available for reservation. Personal...
For a Good Time, Call The Poudre River Irregulars
Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.
Platte River Increases Annual Scholarship Offering
High school seniors, college students encouraged to apply for $6,000 scholarship. Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship, increased to $6,000, is offered through the Rocky Mountain Electric League (RMEL) Foundation and applications are due by February 24,
Freezing Weather Causes Frozen Pipes Throughout Northern Colorado
The recent surge of freezing temperatures created plumbing issues throughout northern Colorado, ranging from commercial businesses to residential homes. The City of Fort Collins provided Cold Weather Tips through the city’s official website, offering advice during the winter months to help be preventative and avoid plumbing damage. Before the...
Amy Parsons Named 16th President of Colorado State University
The Colorado State University Board of Governors recently confirmed Amy Parsons as the 16th president of CSU – the CSU System’s flagship campus located in Fort Collins – effective February 1, 2023, following a highly competitive, nationwide 5-month search process. “The Board of Governors is extremely confident...
Windsor Police Department Announces Creation of K9 Unit
The Windsor Police Department has announced the creation of the Windsor K9 Unit. This unit will consist of two dogs, two handlers, and a supervisor. Officer Marshal Allen, his K9 partner Xaros, Officer Clara Steingart, and her K9 partner Zuma will spend the subsequent month bonding before attending the K9 academy in January. Zuma and Xaros will be trained as dual-purpose K9s, meaning that both dogs will be trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.
Carryout Bag Fee in Unincorporated Larimer County Begins January
Retail stores in unincorporated Larimer County will be required to collect a disposable carryout bag fee beginning on January 1, 2023. Retail stores will charge a 10-cent fee for each single-use plastic or recyclable paper. carryout bag provided to customers, which will be added to a customer’s total sale. A...
Northern Colorado Medical Society 2022 Physician of the Year Dr. Christie Reimer
“Perhaps now more than ever it is important for physicians to lean in and lead conversations about health and healthcare on behalf of our patients. I am committed to health equity, particularly in this community where I live, work, and raise my children, and where we are training the next generation of physicians. The Northern Colorado Medical Society provides an opportunity to have a grassroots voice in organized medicine, and I am happy to return as an alumnus to the Board of Directors.”
Save the Date Veteran Event
Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will host their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other Veterans for...
$25,000 Awarded to Minority-Owned Businesses
WIN Program seeks to increase access to capital & resources for BIPOC. Wealth in Numbers (WIN), a program by The BIPOC Alliance, awarded a total of $25,000 in grants to support the sustainability and growth of businesses owned by Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Larimer County. Sixteen applicants received funds to support needs such as COVID-19 relief, general overhead capital, payroll, or marketing. Over 30 applications were received, totaling over $188,000 in funding requests.
Why Is So Cold? State Climatologist Russ Schumacher Explains
Freezing-cold temperatures blanketed much of the United States last week, including Fort Collins and the Front Range of Colorado. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill watch for the northeast and north central Colorado from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, with wind chill temperatures possibly hitting 55 degrees below zero in some parts of the state.
In The Spotlight with NOCO’s INTHEWHALE
Colorado is without a doubt home of countless original musical talents but perhaps there are few that have managed to stay in the spotlight as long and as successfully and as only a duo as Greeley’s own INTHEWHALE. This loud two-piece heavy rock band certainly needs no introduction, but for the few who might not be in the know, INTHEWHALE consists of the brilliant and creative minds of Nathaniel Valdez (guitar) and Eric Riley (drums.) From touring with Jane’s Addiction to playing Lollapalooza to recording at the Foo Fighter’s Studio 606, there truly isn’t much these guys haven’t done within the span of their time together, and they’re far from finished. They’re playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, January 7, at 6 pm, so I strongly encourage everyone to get tickets while they still last. Valdez and Riley were gracious enough to spend a little time with New Scene recently to answer some questions and inform everyone about INTHEWHALE. Here’s what they had to say.
Festival of Lights Celebration Brightens Downtown Loveland
Loveland’s beloved and breathtaking Winter Wonderlights extravaganza is expanding. A new downtown extension of the original (based at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra) opened to the public on Friday, November 18, enhancing the annual Festival of Lights. Winter Wonderlights Downtown will feature many of the highlights you’ll find at Chapungu, plus some additions.
Pianos About Town Program Seeks New and Diverse Artists
Pianos About Town, an interactive public art program in Fort Collins, recently announced that it is seeking artists or artist teams to paint or artistically decorate pianos in 2023. The program is looking for diversity in artwork styles and concepts, with a preference for emerging artists and new and exciting...
Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season
Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
Happenings in Wellington for December – Week of December 26
I hope everyone has had a Merry Christmas! Not many events are happening in Wellington this holiday week, so I hope everyone finds time to be outdoors, spends time with family and friends, and writes those pesky New Year’s Resolutions!. The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:. Small Business...
Scambuster Corner
Barbara EJ Bennett | Larimer County Chief Scambuster. #1. Law enforcement impersonators are calling – using legitimate names of LE personnel – asking for payment for missed jury duty, warrants, etc. Method of payment – gift or money cards (give them the code on the back), wire, or cash apps. Total scam.
