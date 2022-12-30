Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Texas signee Cedric Baxter scores first TD of All-America game
Cedric Baxter might be more versatile than we thought. The country’s No. 1 running back according to On3 Sports flashed an elite speed attribute we may have underestimated prior to the Under Armor All-America game. Baxter turned the corner and beat the opposing defense to the edge for a...
Turnovers spoil Gophers' upset bid of No. 14 Wisconsin
The Gophers couldn't hang on to the ball during a 63-60 loss in Madison.
Grizzlies hit the road looking to extend winning streak
MEMPHIS – Brandon Clarke remains out and both Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams are questionable as the Grizzlies hit the road for back to back games in Charlotte and Orlando, beginning Wednesday against the hornets. After losing four of five, the Grizzlies have started to right the ship a little bit. They have won three […]
