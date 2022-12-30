Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Mark Gordon Sworn in This Morning, Delivers Second Inaugural Address
This morning, Jan. 2, Governor Mark Gordon delivered his Second Inaugural Address. He was sworn in at 10:30 a.m. today along with Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, was sworn in by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox during a public ceremony.
Should Wyoming Care That It Snowed On New Year’s Day?
Hope you had a great New Year celebration and are ready for 2023. History says it was Julius Caesar in 46 BC that decided that January would be the first month of the Julian calendar. He named it January after the God of Beginnings, Janus. Over the years, it was changed and then changed back by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582.
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
Avalanche Risk Ahead For Wyoming
Wyoming and the other Western states have had a lot of snow, so far, this winter. The mountain snowpack is high. There is a protentional to catch up and fill up our reservoirs from Wyoming to California. But with the good always comes a little bad. In this case, a...
Head Coaches Announced for the 50th Wyoming Shrine Bowl
Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby revealed that Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin and Star Valley's McKay Young are the two head coaches for the 2023 Wyoming Shrine Bowl. Selby made the announcement via a press release on Monday night. The coaches were nominated by their peers, and from those...
Wyoming Game and Fish to Open Hunting Applications Next Week
For many here in the Cowboy State, the New Year signals the beginning of hunting applications. The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced that at 8 a.m. on January 3rd, applications will open for six big game species and wild turkey. Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk,...
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
WATCH: These Pets Can’t Get Enough Of The Snow
If you're complaining about all the snow we just got, then maybe you need a different perspective. Like that of a child, or most pets. I say most pets because one of my favorite pictures on the internet is of a single cat's paw print in the snow, just outside of the door. "THE BIGGEST NOPE EVER!"
