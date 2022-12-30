ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review

While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street

South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend

Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured

Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 1/2

Paris District Road Report for the week starting January 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries

A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
KSST Radio

City Council To Consider Ordinances Setting New Sanitation Rates, Rezoning Request

Sulphur Springs City Council is slated Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, to consider two ordinances, one setting new sanitation rates and one which would rezone an East Shannon Road property to allow for residential development, and two 380 agreements. Service pins are slated to be awarded and an executive session to be held to discuss personnel and economic development matters.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022

Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home

Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas

Hopkins County Commissioners Court have called two meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, one for routine business; and another so the court can attend and participate in the swearing in of elected and appointed county officials and approve their officials bond. The agendas for both sessions, which will be conducted...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen

The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Winter 2023 at PJC Paris Junior College

GRINDING: PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232. Contributed by Paul Bailey.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
