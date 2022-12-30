Read full article on original website
Chamber Connection for 1/4 by Butch Burney
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review
While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
ketr.org
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street
South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend
Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
easttexasradio.com
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
KLTV
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
TxDOT Road Report for 1/2
Paris District Road Report for the week starting January 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
City Council To Consider Ordinances Setting New Sanitation Rates, Rezoning Request
Sulphur Springs City Council is slated Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, to consider two ordinances, one setting new sanitation rates and one which would rezone an East Shannon Road property to allow for residential development, and two 380 agreements. Service pins are slated to be awarded and an executive session to be held to discuss personnel and economic development matters.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022
Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home
Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Law Enforcement/ First Responder Appreciation Banquet 2022
Our annual appreciation banquet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th at the Hopkins County Civic Center. If your department hasn’t responded with the number of attendees please reach out to info@hopkinschamber.org. We hope you and your significant other will let us show our appreciation with a...
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
Hopkins County Commissioners Court have called two meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, one for routine business; and another so the court can attend and participate in the swearing in of elected and appointed county officials and approve their officials bond. The agendas for both sessions, which will be conducted...
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
City of Sulphur Springs reports drop in water quality, citizens not affected
The City of Sulphur Springs seeks to notify that they did not meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ) standards to treat drinking water this past week, although no boil water notice is required and drinking water is safe. According to utilities director James Jordan, Sulphur Springs Water Treatment Plant...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen
The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
Winter 2023 at PJC Paris Junior College
GRINDING: PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232. Contributed by Paul Bailey.
