I recently read a statement that put forth the idea that in our current society we don’t savor an experience while it is going on, nor do we reflect on it once it is over. An easy way to think of this is vacation! We stress over packing, getting there, then run from one activity to the next. Do we ever stop to enjoy the sights and sounds? To identify what makes the destination unique? To experience what the locals experience?

18 DAYS AGO