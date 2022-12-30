ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘They never mentioned Chuck Hughes’: Damar Hamlin’s collapse reminds Big Country of AHS grad known as only NFL player to die on field

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sunday night’s collapsing of professional football player, Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, brought sport safety to the minds of all. Closer to home, though, the event brought Abilenians back to mind of Chuck Hughes, an Abilene High grad who went on to play for the Detroit Lions. By 1971, memories of Hughes […]
ABILENE, TX
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Robb Report

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

In aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse, what can be done to better protect players?

MIAMI - It's now a question for many in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse, what can be done to better protect players? One former Buffalo Bill's player who is now a doctor is still waiting to find out more, but says, there's always a need to re-examine player protection.CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh sat down with Dr. Hervé Damas, a former linebacker with the Bills for his perspective."I was doing some work and all of a sudden my phone started going off, a bunch of text messages," he said.It has been years since Dr. Damas suited up in uniform and took...

