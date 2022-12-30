ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home

Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Blood donations needed after crash in WBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery. Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break. “So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited...
BRUSLY, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council approves new district map

The Ascension Parish Council, during a special meeting held in Gonzales Dec. 29, approved the new council district boundaries after accounting for the rise in population reflected in the 2020 Census. District 6 Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area, provided an update to citizens through a social...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA

