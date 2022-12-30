Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
wbrz.com
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
brproud.com
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash: ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT. John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L.
houmatimes.com
New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home
Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
Right lane of I-10 eastbound at Twin Span Bridge closed following multi-vehicle crash
The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the twin span bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Blood donations needed after crash in WBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery. Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break. “So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited...
wbrz.com
Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two car thieves shot at her home after stealing a vehicle during the latest car theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole a car in along Oakland...
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council approves new district map
The Ascension Parish Council, during a special meeting held in Gonzales Dec. 29, approved the new council district boundaries after accounting for the rise in population reflected in the 2020 Census. District 6 Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area, provided an update to citizens through a social...
WWL-TV
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
