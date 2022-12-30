Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained
As a closed-off world bordering on a secret society, particularly in decades past, pro wrestling has a language of its own. In terms of spoken and written language, this manifests in all of the insider terms that you had to familiarize yourself with when you started following wrestling news online: "Shoot," "work," "kayfabe," "blade"/"gig," "babyface," "broadway," and so on. Naturally, this also extends non-verbal communication: How to signal that a wrestler is injured (or, conversely, not injured in the event of concern for a possible injury), how to call variations on certain spots when speaking "the language of wrestling," giving someone a heads up, and so on.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Shares Thoughts On Sasha Banks
There may be no hotter topic in professional wrestling right now than the status of Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado. According to some insiders, Varnado is now a free agent, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. The former WWE world champion has been heavily rumored to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week, and many fans believe she could be AEW star Saraya's mystery partner teased for next week's Los Angeles episode of "AEW Dynamite." Speaking to the British tabloid "Metro," Saraya lavished some praise on Varnado and her career decisions, adding some more fuel to the speculative fire about a prospective partnership between the two women.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark
Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official. "WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Says NJPW 'Drove Away' Recent WWE Signing
JONAH turned heads on December 19 when he made his return to WWE on "Raw." The 34-year-old Australian was making a splash on the indie scene as of late following his WWE release in August 2021. In 2022 alone, JONAH competed in over 40 matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also took part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament where he scored a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
Eric Bischoff thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE is one of the top wrestling stories of 2022 and ranks it at #5. The most newsworthy stories were the topic at hand on the latest "Strictly Business" podcast and Bischoff commented on how fascinating of a move it was on Banks and Naomi's part.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Explains The Origins And Impact Of Scissoring In AEW
Everyone's talking about The Acclaimed, as the popular AEW tag team has taken the wrestling world by storm with their performances both in the ring and on the mic. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will often happily scissor with each other and mentor Billy Gunn, and Caster revealed to "The AJ Awesome Show" that he thinks "it's great," that people are now getting told off for copying the act at times.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Provides Sneak Peek At New Dynamite Intro
All Elite Wrestling shared an exclusive first look at its new intro for "AEW Dynamite" via Twitter on Tuesday evening. The video, which is available to watch below, includes a blue and red "laser show," scenes from the ring, and Chris Jericho as the first wrestler to appear. The video includes several more AEW stars, such as The House of Black stable, Britt Baker, PAC, AEW World Champion MJF, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Saraya, Jon Moxley, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Eddie Kingston, The Jericho Appreciation Society, FTR, and The Elite.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Confirms AEW Star Is Injured
One-half of Private Party will be out of action indefinitely, according to AEW star Matt Hardy. Hardy revealed in a tweet on Monday that fellow AEW wrestler Marq Quen is dealing with an injury. "Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward," Hardy tweeted. Quen responded and said he'll "be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August."
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Reveals The Difference Between Eric Bischoff And Vince McMahon
Wrestling legend Ric Flair has weighed in on the key difference between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former WCW President Eric Bischoff. During the height of the "Monday Night Wars," WWE and WCW were at each other's throats in an attempt to win over wrestling fans on a weekly basis. While WCW had some success, with "WCW Nitro" beating "WWE Raw" in television ratings for 83 straight weeks, eventually the company began to plummet and WWE's stock rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
