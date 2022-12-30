ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

I-SS receives $17M grant for mental health services

Iredell-Statesville Schools has secured a grant for more than $17 million that will offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety through the hiring of 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools

The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County home destroyed in fire

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

