Statesville Record & Landmark
I-SS receives $17M grant for mental health services
Iredell-Statesville Schools has secured a grant for more than $17 million that will offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years. The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the U.S. Department of Education. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety through the hiring of 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools
The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Burst pipe damages dorm at Fifth Street Ministries, displacing five families
A burst pipe couldn't have come at a worse time for Fifth Street Ministries, and not because it happened on Christmas Day. The shelter was already at capacity before a pipe in the ceiling of one of its dorms broke last Sunday evening. The dorm housed five families, said Executive Director Michele Knapp.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 55 min ago.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development
MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes. An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting. Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal. Carol Benston and at least a...
WBTV
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns
WXII 12
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two...
