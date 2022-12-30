Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
City of Murrieta Wins Award for New Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
The City of Murrieta is thrilled to announce that the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort project was selected for the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse award at the 10th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards. Hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), this award recognizes real estate development or adaptive reuse projects that create jobs or additional tax sources. Winning projects are selected because they will catalyze economic growth and demonstrate innovative partnership approaches, including both the public and private sectors.
Spending An Evening at Disneyland's Tiki Bar!
Did you know that there is a somewhat hidden tiki bar (with the best cocktails) on the Disneyland Hotel grounds? I had heard that it was a fun experience so I made it a point to put it on our bucket list to try out! Upon arrival at our yearly trip to Disneyland we had a few hours to kill before bedtime. Since it was too cold for the pool and we were starving, a stop-off at Trader Sam’s Tiki Bar was in order. The Tiki Bar is located behind the pool at the Disneyland Hotel and we arrived around 7 pm.
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
thedowneypatriot.com
Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election
DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
coloradoboulevard.net
New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers
So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!
Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Comments / 0