MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
stillrealtous.com
Details On Why WWE Pulled Doudrop From TV
When it comes to wrestlers in the women’s division there’s no denying that Doudrop stands out, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion hasn’t been appearing on WWE programming as of late. Dave Meltzer recently discussed Doudrop’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and he noted that she hasn’t...
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
