wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
wrestlinginc.com
The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained
As a closed-off world bordering on a secret society, particularly in decades past, pro wrestling has a language of its own. In terms of spoken and written language, this manifests in all of the insider terms that you had to familiarize yourself with when you started following wrestling news online: "Shoot," "work," "kayfabe," "blade"/"gig," "babyface," "broadway," and so on. Naturally, this also extends non-verbal communication: How to signal that a wrestler is injured (or, conversely, not injured in the event of concern for a possible injury), how to call variations on certain spots when speaking "the language of wrestling," giving someone a heads up, and so on.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Shares Thoughts On Sasha Banks
There may be no hotter topic in professional wrestling right now than the status of Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado. According to some insiders, Varnado is now a free agent, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. The former WWE world champion has been heavily rumored to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week, and many fans believe she could be AEW star Saraya's mystery partner teased for next week's Los Angeles episode of "AEW Dynamite." Speaking to the British tabloid "Metro," Saraya lavished some praise on Varnado and her career decisions, adding some more fuel to the speculative fire about a prospective partnership between the two women.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Says NJPW 'Drove Away' Recent WWE Signing
JONAH turned heads on December 19 when he made his return to WWE on "Raw." The 34-year-old Australian was making a splash on the indie scene as of late following his WWE release in August 2021. In 2022 alone, JONAH competed in over 40 matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also took part in the 2022 G1 Climax tournament where he scored a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark
Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official. "WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Explains The Origins And Impact Of Scissoring In AEW
Everyone's talking about The Acclaimed, as the popular AEW tag team has taken the wrestling world by storm with their performances both in the ring and on the mic. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will often happily scissor with each other and mentor Billy Gunn, and Caster revealed to "The AJ Awesome Show" that he thinks "it's great," that people are now getting told off for copying the act at times.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Billie Starkz Comments On The Experience Of Working For AEW
Despite being only 18 years old and with an eye toward college, Billie Starkz is almost entering grizzled veteran territory on the independent scene, having been a staple of GCW in particular since 2020. And now that she is legally an adult, Starks has been getting looks from some bigger promotions, including AEW, who brought her in to work the recent "AEW Dark" tapings. In an interview with "The Joshi Pod," Starkz had nothing but positive things to say about her brief experience with AEW.
