Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Farmers slam Biden over latest eco regulation targeting businesses: 'Federal overreach'
American farm and agriculture groups blasted an environmental regulation issued by the Biden administration which increases scrutiny on how water sources are protected.
2024 speculation grows after DeSantis speech: 'Sure sounds a lot like the launch of a Presidential campaign'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was praised by conservatives on Twitter for his inauguration speech Tuesday with some speculating it sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
SFGate
Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime." In front of just over 700...
SFGate
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency.
Kevin McCarthy loses support in third speaker vote, is in real danger
Kevin McCarthy became the first nominee for House speaker to lose on the first ballot cast in 100 years.
SFGate
Burgum touts North Dakota's energy sector in State of State
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum highlighted the successes of the state’s energy sector during his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, while also calling on lawmakers to provide tax relief and address workforce shortages that he says continue to be a top barrier to economic growth.
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Interactive map: The home price correction (or lack thereof) in the 400 largest U.S. housing markets
Mark Zandi: The free-fall in home sales will soon bottom out, while the home price correction carries on.
