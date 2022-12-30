ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
SFGate

Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime." In front of just over 700...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Burgum touts North Dakota's energy sector in State of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum highlighted the successes of the state’s energy sector during his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, while also calling on lawmakers to provide tax relief and address workforce shortages that he says continue to be a top barrier to economic growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...

