There's a massive game in the AFC that's set to take place on Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. The Bills can get the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the two seed with a win in their final two games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO