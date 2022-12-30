ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future

As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bengals vs. Bills

Moments ago, the NFL announced that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game this week. Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was suspended due to a heartbreaking incident involving Damar Hamlin. The former Pitt safety had to be transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reacts To USC's Shocking Cotton Bowl Loss

USC ended its season with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Up by 15 with 4:30 remaining, the Trojans allowed two touchdowns and a safety to fall short at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Caleb Williams concluded his Heisman campaign with a loss despite posting 462 passing yards and five touchdowns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills vs. Bengals

There's a massive game in the AFC that's set to take place on Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. The Bills can get the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the two seed with a win in their final two games.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed

Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Reporter Getting Crushed For What He Said About C.J. Stroud

An NFL reporter is rightfully getting crushed for what he said about C.J. Stroud on Saturday night. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, but the Bulldogs took the lead late and Ohio State's game-winning field goal attempt was wide left.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield

It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Unhappy Report

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated over the New England Patriots' offense this season. Robert Kraft reportedly shares that displeasure. NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer said Sunday that the Patriots owner is "not happy" with the team's offensive coaching staff. "That could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Referees Release Statement On Damar Hamlin

The entire NFL community is thinking about Damar Hamlin today. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit early in Monday night's game. The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old safety is in critical condition after a cardiac arrest. The NFL postponed the Monday Night Football matchup between the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Offseason Decision

Russell Wilson reportedly has big plans for his offseason. The Denver Broncos quarterback, who is having arguably the worst season of his career (and there's not much to argue about there), is planning on revamping his entire routine. "After a disappointing and frustrating 2022, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

