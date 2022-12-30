Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bengals vs. Bills
Moments ago, the NFL announced that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game this week. Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was suspended due to a heartbreaking incident involving Damar Hamlin. The former Pitt safety had to be transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
NFL World Is Praying For Philadelphia Eagles Star Today
The Philadephia Eagles are hoping Josh Sweat's injury isn't a serious one. Sweat, who's one of their best defensive players, went down early during Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints. He got shaken up as he was making a tackle and had to be stretchered off the field.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Mike Evans Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady's Performance Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to rally from a two-score deficit to beat the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South thanks to some second half heroics from Tom Brady. For Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, there's really only one word he needs to describe his quarterback: "Unbelievable." "Tom...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Caleb Williams Reacts To USC's Shocking Cotton Bowl Loss
USC ended its season with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Up by 15 with 4:30 remaining, the Trojans allowed two touchdowns and a safety to fall short at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Caleb Williams concluded his Heisman campaign with a loss despite posting 462 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills vs. Bengals
There's a massive game in the AFC that's set to take place on Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. The Bills can get the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the two seed with a win in their final two games.
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed
Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
NFL Reporter Getting Crushed For What He Said About C.J. Stroud
An NFL reporter is rightfully getting crushed for what he said about C.J. Stroud on Saturday night. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, but the Bulldogs took the lead late and Ohio State's game-winning field goal attempt was wide left.
Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield
It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Unhappy Report
Fans have grown increasingly frustrated over the New England Patriots' offense this season. Robert Kraft reportedly shares that displeasure. NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer said Sunday that the Patriots owner is "not happy" with the team's offensive coaching staff. "That could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Look: NFL Referees Release Statement On Damar Hamlin
The entire NFL community is thinking about Damar Hamlin today. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit early in Monday night's game. The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old safety is in critical condition after a cardiac arrest. The NFL postponed the Monday Night Football matchup between the...
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Offseason Decision
Russell Wilson reportedly has big plans for his offseason. The Denver Broncos quarterback, who is having arguably the worst season of his career (and there's not much to argue about there), is planning on revamping his entire routine. "After a disappointing and frustrating 2022, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
707K+
Followers
89K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0