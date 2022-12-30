Read full article on original website
Related
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
8 Texas Hotel Openings We’re Excited About for 2023
According to a report from Lodging Econometrics, Dallas leads the nation in hotel construction, with more than 170 projects totaling 20,000-plus rooms in the pipeline. By any metric, that’s a ton of hotels. But all over Texas, from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Gulf Coast, hotels are preparing to open their doors. Which means that, very soon, you’ll have a lot more options for weekend getaways, business trips and other occasions that benefit from a comfortable bed and a good bar. These are eight coming-soon Texas hotels to put on your radar.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
About The January 2023 Cover
One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
12newsnow.com
Texas State Parks celebrate 100 years
AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to start the new year and celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks than with a First Day Hike?. "It's really exciting," said Lauren Sweat, McKinney Falls State Park park interpreter and volunteer coordinator. "You know, it's got us thinking about the next hundred years and future generations and the exciting things to come."
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
The Top Three REAL Reasons Californians Are Moving to Texas
Sure, on paper it looks like the reason Californians are moving to Texas is due to extremely high housing and rental prices in California, but we know the truth. Here are the REAL Top Three Reasons Californians are Moving to Texas. Texans are known throughout the world for their grit...
Comments / 1