WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.
cwbradio.com
One Person Hurt After Crash Near Boyd
One person was hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O just north of Boyd around 3:35pm on Friday. A vehicle, driven by 62-year-old Donald Meyer of Bloomer, was...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire & Rescue sets new high mark for annual incident responses
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue reported that it had responded to more incidents than ever before, taking over 10,000 calls for service. In a Facebook post, the department said that they went out to a total of 10,641 calls for service, nearly 1,000 more calls than the year before and one of the highest jumps in calls for service in the last decade.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriffs sworn in for Eau Claire and Chippewa County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa county courtrooms were full for the swearing in of two new sheriffs today. In Eau Claire county, Dave Riewestahl, former county jail captain, narrowly defeated Don Henning in the sheriff’s race back in November. Swearing in was a bittersweet moment for Riewestahl, since he is replacing Ron Cramer who passed away unexpectedly in Sept. 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Wig boutique for cancer patients opens at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake’s Cancer, a new boutique is open. “Cancer’s a thief, it takes a lot away from people,” Oncology social worker Holly Fitzgerald said. “Hair loss is one of them.”. What’s offered at the boutique? Wigs, for cancer...
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
WSAW
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
seehafernews.com
Probation For Eau Claire Man In Jail Pencil Stabbing
It wasn’t quite like the scene out of John Wick, but jailers in Eau Claire say an inmate did stab another man in the neck with a pencil. It happened back in August. The inmate, 41-year-old Gregg Shiver, was sentenced last week. Prosecutors say Shiver got into a fight...
WEAU-TV 13
Meals on Wheels Needs Volunteers
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/3/23) SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/3/23) Eau Claire Children's Theatre (1/03/23) Eau Claire Children's Theatre (1/03/23)
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
drydenwire.com
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
WEAU-TV 13
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first babies of 2023 have been born in the Chippewa Valley. The first child born in the new year is Sylvie Mae Udelhofen, who was born at 3:05 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents are Rachel and Brett. Sylvie was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Holes”, “Cinderella’s Birthday Party”, and “Murder at the Class Reunion” in January. “Holes” is based on the award-winning novel by Louis Sachar. It will be performed January 6-8 at The Oxford.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
