ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Bad Boy Pistons Still Have A Group Chat Where They Check On Each Other: "We Are Alive, We Give Each Other A Salute"

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGGX3_0jywipbJ00

John Salley says that the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons remain close after all these years thanks to technology.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons are one of the most infamous teams in NBA history. They played at a great level during their best years, but their tactics were often met with a lot of criticism, which really made them a hated team around the league.

After taking the NBA by assault in the late 80s, beating the biggest teams in the league during that era, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons were stopped by the next guy in line, Michael Jordan.

Still, after MJ took over from them, the Bad Boys remained a very controversial and discussed team around the NBA. They were really there for each other and played really great, winning two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

John Salley Reveals How Close The Bad Boys Pistons Still Are

John Salley recently sat down on VladTV to discuss a variety of topics in a long interview. The 4x NBA champion had a lot to say about that Pistons team, even the reaction he drew when he shook hands with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Horace Grant following the infamous 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Salley admitted that his decision didn't sit well with some of his teammates, but he didn't care about that. After many years, the Bad Boys are still close, and Salley is often in contact with them. John says that they use a group chat to keep in touch (1:18:30 mark).

"I love the Detroit Pistons, I loved being a Bad Boy. I have a group chat to this day with the Bad Boys. A certain number of us that we make sure we check on each other, we're alive, we give each other the salute..."

Salley discussed that some players think that the colors they wear at a certain point in their careers, and the attitudes they embrace, will be with them forever, which is a big mistake. He admits that he's cool with most of his former teammates, but things aren't that smooth with everybody.

The Bad Boys Pistons made some enemies within the league, and even after all these years, some of their members don't stop looking for trouble with old rivals .

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy