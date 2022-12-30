The Bad Boy Pistons Still Have A Group Chat Where They Check On Each Other: "We Are Alive, We Give Each Other A Salute"

John Salley says that the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons remain close after all these years thanks to technology.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons are one of the most infamous teams in NBA history. They played at a great level during their best years, but their tactics were often met with a lot of criticism, which really made them a hated team around the league.

After taking the NBA by assault in the late 80s, beating the biggest teams in the league during that era, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons were stopped by the next guy in line, Michael Jordan.

Still, after MJ took over from them, the Bad Boys remained a very controversial and discussed team around the NBA. They were really there for each other and played really great, winning two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

John Salley Reveals How Close The Bad Boys Pistons Still Are

John Salley recently sat down on VladTV to discuss a variety of topics in a long interview. The 4x NBA champion had a lot to say about that Pistons team, even the reaction he drew when he shook hands with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Horace Grant following the infamous 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Salley admitted that his decision didn't sit well with some of his teammates, but he didn't care about that. After many years, the Bad Boys are still close, and Salley is often in contact with them. John says that they use a group chat to keep in touch (1:18:30 mark).

"I love the Detroit Pistons, I loved being a Bad Boy. I have a group chat to this day with the Bad Boys. A certain number of us that we make sure we check on each other, we're alive, we give each other the salute..."

Salley discussed that some players think that the colors they wear at a certain point in their careers, and the attitudes they embrace, will be with them forever, which is a big mistake. He admits that he's cool with most of his former teammates, but things aren't that smooth with everybody.

The Bad Boys Pistons made some enemies within the league, and even after all these years, some of their members don't stop looking for trouble with old rivals .

