Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Business District In Westchester

A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

During the replacement process, which is expected to take between 10 and 12 weeks, on-street parking will not be available and the street will only remain open one way. The road may also close periodically.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. There may be times though when work goes past 5 p.m., officials said.

The project will be completed by Con Edison, which is "working to minimize the inconvenience," police said.

During the span of construction, there will be an increased police presence in the area.