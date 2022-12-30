ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Business District In Westchester

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPAxt_0jywiifS00

A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

During the replacement process, which is expected to take between 10 and 12 weeks, on-street parking will not be available and the street will only remain open one way. The road may also close periodically.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. There may be times though when work goes past 5 p.m., officials said.

The project will be completed by Con Edison, which is "working to minimize the inconvenience," police said.

During the span of construction, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Route 9A Shuts Down After Car Slams Into Telephone Pole In Greenburgh

A portion of a busy main road in Westchester County is shut down after a car knocked down a telephone pole and caused extensive damage. The accident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3 in Greenburgh on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in the area between Jackson Avenue and Lawrence Street, according to an announcement by Greenburgh Police from around 8 a.m.
GREENBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Moves Toward Demolishing Abandoned, Decayed House

Mount Pleasant officials are increasingly likely to authorize demolition of an abandoned house in Hawthorne that has been deemed unsafe, with evidence that the structure has been infested with vermin and raccoons. The Town Board opened a public hearing last Tuesday to help it decide whether it should authorize a...
HAWTHORNE, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska completes phase 1 of $1.7bn Bronx highway interchange upgrade

Skanska USA and joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the $460m phase one of the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement program in the South Bronx. The job involved building a new interchange and pedestrian walkways to improve access to the...
BRONX, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Gabriel's Fountain Closed For Renovations

A family-owned restaurant and ice creamery in Bridgewater is closed for renovations. Gabriel's Fountain owners say they are optimistically hoping to reopen by the weekend. The Washington Valley Road restaurant puts its own twist on burgers, fries, sandwiches, some pastas and its specialty, homemade ice cream. Gabriel's Fountain, 1948 Washington...
BRIDGEWATER, CT
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
443K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy