ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Tracking Devices Become a Travel Essential Amid Lost Luggage Fiascos: Here Are the Best Ones to Buy

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

While unbearably long TSA lines and delayed flights are an expected disruption during holiday travel , this year saw an unprecedented level of chaos due to a winter storm that left thousands stranded at airports across the country. And to make things worse? Once people finally reached their final destination, oftentimes after days of travel, their luggage didn’t make it with them.

While much of this year’s aviatic disorder — the result of staffing shortages, weather problems and technological failures — has been out of travelers’ control, there are at least ways to make finding wayward bags easier in the future. The solution? Apple AirTags.

The smart tracking device has become a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in the past month as more and more people tag their luggage with the Bluetooth tracker, which in the past was typically used to find commonly lost items like phones and keys.

If you’re using it for traveling, the Apple AirTag will send you a notification when it safely arrives at the airport. If things go haywire, you can use Apple’s extensive Find My network to locate the exact location of your tag, and anything to which it’s attached. It’s particularly effective because it can still be tracked when it’s powered off or not connected to the internet. As long as the AirTag is in Bluetooth range of another Apple device that’s opted into the Find My network (of which there are reportedly close to 1 billion), then you’ll be able to find it on a map, which you can also easily show to an airport agent.

While the Apple AirTag is the most reliable, the Tile Mate is a close second for non-iPhone users. It’s compatible with both iOs and Android so by installing the Tile app on your phone, you can track your belongings in real time.

Shop the Apple AirTag and Tile Mate below:

Apple AirTag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ISel_0jywiSUi00
Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirTag $29 Buy Now

Tile Mate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scEUt_0jywiSUi00
Courtesy of Amazon

Tile Mate $24.99 Buy Now

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Variety

Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Bill Cosby Plans to Tour in 2023

Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023. The controversial comedian said as much during a surprise Dec. 28 radio interview on “WGH Talk” with host Scott Spears. Cosby answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he finally might be able to tour again. Cosby, now 85, was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of a criminal sex assault charge. He was released in 2021 following nearly three years in prison after the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

I'll Never Travel Again Without an Apple AirTag Attached to My Suitcase — Here's Why

This $29 luggage tracker is my favorite travel hack This past week has been a challenge for anyone flying home for the holidays. After a once-in-a-generation storm upset the Northeast, it altered many holiday travel plans. The ripple effects continued past Christmas Day as airlines canceled flights and operated with significant delays. I was scheduled to be on one of the 2,500 Southwest flights that got canceled on Tuesday, December 27, and while that experience was no walk in the park, at least I wasn't worried about...
ZDNet

Flying soon? Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel

I recently started traveling for work again. I missed it. I missed seeing people I only interact with online. I missed experiencing different parts of the country. I missed New York City (yes, I mean that). But one thing I didn't miss is flying. To be clear, I don't mind...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
CNET

Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
MADISON, WI
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Variety

Robert J. Dowling, Former Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, the publisher and editor in chief of the Hollywood Reporter for 17 years who helped transition entertainment trade journalism into the digital age, died Dec. 30 in Santa Monica following a short illness. He was 83. Dowling began his career in magazine publishing during his 20s, becoming editor and publisher of a variety of publications, including American Druggist, Hi-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. He joined the Hollywood Reporter in 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor-in-chief. He moved his family from Westport, Conn. to Los Angeles to take the position despite having no experience in entertainment or any understanding of how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Remembering Gangsta Boo as a Friend and Fellow Rapper Who Deserved Her Flowers

The most gangsta thing Gangsta Boo could do was ask for help. Lola Mitchell, who died on Jan. 1 at age 43, was my friend. We met in 2012 at a show when she approached me and said, “Who you?” That interaction with Boo sparked 10 years of collaborations — songs, shows and hours of conversations and advice on everything from music to relationships. We both loved the hustle and both had addictions. That is what drew me to her. I had been aware of Gangsta Boo’s influence even before hearing her music. Trap music was all the rage and “Where Dem Dollas At” was...
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
Variety

Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’

Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy