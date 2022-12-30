ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWGHA employee steals $25K on work card

By , Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
Theo Corderral Davis

A Northwest Georgia Housing Authority employee was arrested Thursday and charged with felony unauthorized use of a government financial card.

According to Floyd County Jail reports, Theo Corderral Davis, 35, purchased $25,817.55 worth of unauthorized items for personal gain. Most of these items were then re-sold quickly with Davis pocketing the cash.

Davis allegedly purchased a variety of lawn service equipment and tools, such as lawn mowers, pressure washers and other tools. The tools were typically purchased at local home improvement stores, and quickly re-sold.

The NWGHA noted the discrepancies in their records and called the Rome Police Department with their findings.

Davis turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail bonding lobby Thursday.

