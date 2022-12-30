ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

By Bret Kenwell
The bear market roared throughout 2022.

In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears.

As inflation was raging at the start of the year, the Federal Reserve was caught behind the eight ball and forced to engage in a series of aggressive rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation.

Between rising interest rates and worries about a recession, stock bulls have their work cut out for them this year. Here’s how the technicals are setting up for 2023.

Looking at the S&P 500 for 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuPB1_0jywiJnP00
Weekly chart of the SPY ETF. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Earlier this year, I kept a major focus on the $350 area for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get Free Report. That’s as it contained the 50-month moving average, the 50% retracement area and a major breakout zone in 2020.

After a strong rally, though, the SPY is finding resistance at the declining 50-week moving average for the second time in a row.

Now, with the SPY hovering around $380, we're at the midpoint of the recent range and setting up for an inside week. With several overhead downtrends ahead of it, the SPY has a bearish look.

A break of the $375 area likely opens the door down to the 200-week moving average. If it fails as support, that opens the door back down to the $350 area and the SPY’s 52-week low.

Below that and it’s possible for the SPY to retest its pre-covid high near $339, followed by a potential dip down to the 61.8% retracement at $318. That would imply a decline of roughly 33% from the all-time high.

So what do the bulls need to do?

In the short-term, it would be helpful for the SPY to reclaim the 10-week and 21-week moving averages. But for a sustainable uptrend to form, it needs to reclaim the 50-week moving average and put in a higher low.

From there, it has the potential to put in a higher high and start forming a new uptrend.

Traders must come to terms with the possibility that we won’t make new all-time highs in 2023. It’s possible we are range-bound next year and stock-picking becomes much more important for traders to succeed.

Looking at the Nasdaq for 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzhk0_0jywiJnP00
Weekly chart of the QQQ ETF. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Tech has badly lagged the rest of the market this year, made evident by the year-to-date loss of 33.6% for the PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) - Get Free Report.

The QQQ is trading below all of its major weekly moving averages, as well as the 50-month moving average.

It’s holding up above the 61.8% retracement and the current low for the year near $254.

If the QQQ can clear the $292 to $295 area, it opens the door for a rally up to the declining 50-week moving average, a measure it hasn’t tested once since April (unlike the SPY).

On the downside, if the QQQ takes out the low and fails to stay above $250, it’s possible we get a test of the $237 to $240 area, which is the pre-covid high. In that scenario, long-term bulls ought to pay attention.

That would mean the QQQ ETF is down about 40% from its all-time high. Historically, that’s been a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. It would likely also mean that companies like Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report are lingering near a key area on the charts.

