Sophie Turner Shares Never Before Seen Photo of Herself In Hospital Before Giving Birth To Baby No. 2

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner is remembering 2022 with never-before-seen pictures of her baby bump! The 26-year-old Game of Thrones actress was pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, with Joe Jonas this year, and she shared three new pregnancy snaps on Friday — including one seemingly from the hospital before she gave birth. The first photo, see here, shows Joe, 33, lovingly gazing at Sophie as he cradles her adorable baby bump. Her growing belly was on full display in a skin-tight bodycon dress.

The second image, seen in the second half of the above slideshow, depicted a smiling and very pregnant Sophie rocking her bare bump in the reflection of a circular mirror. Finally, the last pic, seen above, showed Sophie enthusiastically grinning in a hospital bed as she gave the camera a thumbs up. Her hair was held back with a gray headband and two braids, and she looked ready to become a mother of two.

“What a year friends,” she captioned the Dec. 30 post. Also included in the sentimental slideshow were photographs from gatherings with friends, an aesthetically pleasing, festive fireplace, and outtakes from Paris Fashion Week.

As fans know, the Jonas Brothers rocker and actress welcomed their second child together in July 2022. They had their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020.

Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner walk the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2022(Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The beautiful couple is quite private about their life at home and didn’t verbally confirm their second pregnancy until May when Sophie sat down with Elle UK. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” she told the publication. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

However, on May 2, she and Joe showed up at the Met Gala ready for a mom and dad night out and proudly cradled Sophie’s baby bump all the way down the red carpet.

Joe and Sophie were also hush-hush about their pregnancy with Willa. News they were expecting made headlines in Feb. 2020 and also a few months later once the paparazzi caught them on a stroll together, with Sophie rocking a baby belly.