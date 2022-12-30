ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Mayors talk about Rays at 'State of the Bay' event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three Bay area mayors were the guests Tuesday for the Suncoast Tiger Bay's annual "State of the Bay.”. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talked about transportation, the housing crisis and, of course, the Tampa Bay Rays.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher helps students shape the future by understanding the past

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Maryanne Hipple has always loved history. In 2016, she started teaching it at Clearwater High School. Her teaching career began there in 2005. She loves helping her students understand what happened in the past and how those events shaped the future. What You Need To Know.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Wesley Chapel basketball leads in state rankings

TAMPA, Fla. —Sometimes, learning from missed opportunities can lead to greater rewards. That’s what Wesley Chapel High School basketball star Trey Murray is learning from. For Trey, basketball is in his blood. “That’s my pops right here,” he said, showing a picture of his father on his cell...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Clearwater man shoots officer in the arm

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man who was firing a gun erratically in his neighborhood on New Year's Day grazed an officer's arm and was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police. "Luckily, it's a graze wound," said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "It...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Endorsement Questionnaire by TPBA raises more questions

TAMPA, Fla -- The City of Tampa will be at the center of another election in March. Barclay said the Police union works for the benefit of officers and local communities. To learn more about candidates, several organizations sent out surveys to interview those running in the 2023 City of Tampa Municipal Election including the Hillsborough County Urban League.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day

TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
POLK COUNTY, FL

