Bay News 9
Mayors talk about Rays at 'State of the Bay' event
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three Bay area mayors were the guests Tuesday for the Suncoast Tiger Bay's annual "State of the Bay.”. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talked about transportation, the housing crisis and, of course, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bay News 9
SeaWorld, Busch Gardens bring back free preschool pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orland and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card. Preschool Card offered again at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. The pass gives children 5 and younger free admission to the parks through 2023. Parents or guaridans must register for the card online;...
Bay News 9
Bills player collapses on field, Hillsborough schools redistricting and DeSantis inauguration set for Tuesday
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Fog will continue to be a nuisance, both on the water and inland. Areas of dense fog will develop overnight with an otherwise partly cloudy sky and light winds. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The fog will...
Bay News 9
Nonprofit coffee shop hires people with intellectual disabilities to make delicious drinks
TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a different kind of coffee shop that’s opening up soon in South Tampa. It’s a nonprofit that employs people with intellectual disabilities and gives them a safe and stable place to work while whipping up some delicious coffee. For one of its...
Bay News 9
A+ Teacher helps students shape the future by understanding the past
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Maryanne Hipple has always loved history. In 2016, she started teaching it at Clearwater High School. Her teaching career began there in 2005. She loves helping her students understand what happened in the past and how those events shaped the future. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Concerned Florida farmers respond to late 2022's abnormal weather pattern
TAMPA, Fla. — The cold weekend over the Christmas holiday was a concern for some farmers who said their crops can’t survive temperatures below 30 degrees. Citrus farmers in Haines City reacted to the state of their groves after late December's below-average cold weather during the Christmas holiday.
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
Bay News 9
Wesley Chapel basketball leads in state rankings
TAMPA, Fla. —Sometimes, learning from missed opportunities can lead to greater rewards. That’s what Wesley Chapel High School basketball star Trey Murray is learning from. For Trey, basketball is in his blood. “That’s my pops right here,” he said, showing a picture of his father on his cell...
Bay News 9
Police: Clearwater man shoots officer in the arm
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man who was firing a gun erratically in his neighborhood on New Year's Day grazed an officer's arm and was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police. "Luckily, it's a graze wound," said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "It...
Bay News 9
Endorsement Questionnaire by TPBA raises more questions
TAMPA, Fla -- The City of Tampa will be at the center of another election in March. Barclay said the Police union works for the benefit of officers and local communities. To learn more about candidates, several organizations sent out surveys to interview those running in the 2023 City of Tampa Municipal Election including the Hillsborough County Urban League.
Bay News 9
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
