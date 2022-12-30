Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.

DARIEN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO