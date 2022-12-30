Read full article on original website
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
allongeorgia.com
GA Dept of Public Safety Receives Funding to Continue DUI Task Force and ALS Program from the Governor’s Office of Highway
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has awarded the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) grant to continue its Nighthawks DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension (ALS) program. The grant is approximately $2.9 million and went into effect on October...
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
In The Know: Here’s how you can weigh in on hunting regulations in Georgia
Hunters and other interested citizens, your input on the development of hunting regulation proposals for the 2023 through 2025 hunting seasons is requested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) at any of the upcoming in-person or virtual scheduled meetings. The meeting times and dates...
elegantislandliving.net
Experience the Exceptional in Darien - Oaks on the River
Real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas’ roots in McIntosh County and on the Georgia coast run deep. He went to school in Darien until he was in sixth grade, which required a roughly two-hour bus ride from Harris Neck, allowing him to absorb the charm of the coastal community and encase it firmly in his memory. Those memories never left him. So, when he returned to the Golden Isles in 2009 after “retiring” from a 40-year executive recruiting career in Atlanta, Lucas brought with him a desire to do something special for the community that shaped his love for Coastal Georgia. First, he dove into the real estate world on St. Simons Island for several years. Then, when the time was right, Lucas jumped at the opportunity to rethink the waterfront in Darien, Georgia’s second-oldest town.
allongeorgia.com
Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
wtxl.com
Dense fog makes for difficult driving Monday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first Monday of the new year brings DENSE fog across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM where areas will likely experience less than a mile of visibility during morning hours. Fog mixes out later...
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
wtoc.com
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
allongeorgia.com
Oglethorpe Power: Electricity Demand Hits New All-Time Peak for Georgia Cooperative Energy System
Today Oglethorpe Power, Georgia Transmission and Georgia System Operations announced that a new all-time peak electricity demand was reached between 8 and 9 a.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. This preliminary new record peak of 11,034 megawatts (MW) is almost 8% higher than the previous record of 10,241 MW, set on June 15, 2022.1 Together Oglethorpe Power, Georgia Transmission and Georgia System Operations provide wholesale energy generation, transmission and system operations to 38 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperatives across Georgia. These cooperatives serve electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgians in 151 of 159 counties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Discover Georgia podcast: New book highlights things to do in the north Georgia mountains
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comprised of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Cohutta Mountains, the North Georgia Mountains attract thousands of visitors every year. “100 Things to Do in the North Georgia Mountains Before You Die” is just a sampling of some of the best experiences throughout the region along with sample itineraries and insider tips outlined here to inspire even the most seasoned traveler.
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County. The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
