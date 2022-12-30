Read full article on original website
Two Men MedEvaced After Multi-County High-Speed Chase On I-81 Ends In Cumberland Co.: Police
Interstate 81 has reopened following a high-speed police chase that ended in a rollover crash that sent two men to the hospital on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Pennsylvania state police say. The state police were contacted after one vehicle was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6 p.m.,...
Bay Net
Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspect
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian McCane, Sr., 37 of Lusby, who is wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment that occurred on December 25 in Waldorf.
Pa. State Police investigating possible DUI crash that injured 4 in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a potential DUI crash that injured four young adults in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. State Police said the crash occurred on Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County, at 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 1. The vehicle’s driver over-compensated a […]
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
Landover Man Arrested for Car Theft, Other Charges
A Landover man has been arrested in connection with a December car theft, according to Takoma Park Police. Chief Antonio DeVaul announced on Sunday the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffery Allen Campbell of Landover for stolen auto, theft over $500, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. Police...
WBAL Radio
Police: Couple abducted near Federal Hill on New Year's Day, suspects arrested
Baltimore City police are investigating an abduction that took place near Federal Hill on Sunday. Investigators said a couple was walking at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street around 2 a.m. when three suspects ordered them to get into a car. The woman managed to jump out of the car and ran away.
Traffic Enforcement in Chambersburg this Month
During 2023, the Chambersburg Police Department will continue the Traffic Enforcement Strategy that was implemented in the beginning of 2022. The purpose of this initiative is to make our streets safer. Citizens of the Borough routinely contact us with concerns of traffic issues in their neighborhood. In January, CPD will...
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
pahomepage.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin …. Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County. Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas …. Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas tree donations. New laws to take effect in PA...
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
WJLA
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WJLA
2 dead, 2 hurt including a child after New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead and two others are wounded and in the hospital, including a child, after a New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres...
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of Aug. 2, 2022, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. in Fairfax County.
'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder
WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
