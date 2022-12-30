ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
pahomepage.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin …. Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County. Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas …. Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas tree donations. New laws to take effect in PA...
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured

Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

'I didn't even know you was a cop bro' | Suspect who fled Secret Service and struck pedestrians charged with murder

WASHINGTON — A Maryland driver has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after striking two pedestrians while fleeing from the Secret Service. A D.C. judge determined that Spiro Stafilatos, 35, should remain in custody without bond until he awaits his trial. The Silver Spring man is also facing charges for driving without a permit and misuse of tags.
WASHINGTON, DC

