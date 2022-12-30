Read full article on original website
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman mentors dozens of Black girls as they ready for college
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Shamaria Jordan started Black Girl Advocate in 2020, with the goal of helping Black women turn their dreams into goals and their goals into achievements. "My goal is to change the lives of Black girls in the Twin Cities," Shamaria said. Her program offers young students valuable advice on higher education… in a push to help close Minnesota’s education gaps.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Minnesota Legislature to begin session with record surplus, total DFL control
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature will begin the 2023 session Tuesday with a record surplus and single party control for the first time in a decade. During his inaugural address for his second term on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed optimism about working with lawmakers this term, noting the opportunity a DFL trifecta presents to see through policy proposals he supports. "The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over," said Walz, who pledged legislation that would give the "largest" investment in public education in state history and boost mental health supports for students, among other priorities. "This is...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
redlakenationnews.com
Millions earmarked for Minnesota projects in $1.7 trillion federal spending package
Replacing a 50-year-old lab building that has aging ventilation on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus is among the many projects that will receive funding from the wide-ranging federal spending package that became law last week. The U will receive $7 million to start planning a building to replace...
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota businessman released after being detained in Ethiopia
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota businessman detained Dec. 30 at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia has now been released and is on his way home, according to multiple people familiar with the detainment. Nuurasuu Tufaa told KARE 11 on Monday that his father, Tashitaa Tufaa — owner and CEO of...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
klfdradio.com
2023 MN Legislative Session
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
hot967.fm
Grant Will Help Federal Prison Inmates in Minnesota Transition to Workforce
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is using a ten-million-dollar grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter says the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester and Waseca:. “The goals of...
mprnews.org
No-travel advisories issued as another winter storm sweeps across Minnesota
Authorities issued a no-travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota on Tuesday, as a winter storm continued to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern two-thirds of the state. The National Weather Service reported thundersnow and thundersleet at Albert Lea and Waseca. Authorities were responding to numerous crashes...
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Two $1M winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
Two Minnesotans woke up in 2023 considerably richer after winning the Minnesota Lottery's Millionaire Raffle on New Year's Day. The Minnesota Lottery confirmed that the winning tickets were sold in the following stores:. Kwik Trip #111 at 12585 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights. Lunds & Byerlys at 3777...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
