ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session

ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis woman mentors dozens of Black girls as they ready for college

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Shamaria Jordan started Black Girl Advocate in 2020, with the goal of helping Black women turn their dreams into goals and their goals into achievements. "My goal is to change the lives of Black girls in the Twin Cities," Shamaria said. Her program offers young students valuable advice on higher education… in a push to help close Minnesota’s education gaps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature to begin session with record surplus, total DFL control

ST. PAUL, Minn. –  The Minnesota Legislature will begin the 2023 session Tuesday with a record surplus and single party control for the first time in a decade. During his inaugural address for his second term on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed optimism about working with lawmakers this term, noting the opportunity a DFL trifecta presents to see through policy proposals he supports.  "The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over," said Walz, who pledged legislation that would give the "largest" investment in public education in state history and boost mental health supports for students, among other priorities. "This is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

2023 MN Legislative Session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Grant Will Help Federal Prison Inmates in Minnesota Transition to Workforce

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is using a ten-million-dollar grant to help federal prison inmates prepare for and find work after their release. DEED spokesman Jeremiah Carter says the program is available to inmates being released from prisons in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester and Waseca:. “The goals of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

No-travel advisories issued as another winter storm sweeps across Minnesota

Authorities issued a no-travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota on Tuesday, as a winter storm continued to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern two-thirds of the state. The National Weather Service reported thundersnow and thundersleet at Albert Lea and Waseca. Authorities were responding to numerous crashes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy