Las Vegas rings in 2023 with ‘Let’s Go Big’ fireworks spectacular up and down the Strip
Fireworks launched at midnight from the rooftops of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, dazzling revelers as they celebrated the arrival of 2023.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Cannabis Lounges, $3.2 Billion in 2023 Projects
The Las Vegas Strip somehow came through the covid pandemic stronger than it was in 2019. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report both made major moves with MGM selling Mirage and buying Cosmopolitan while Caesars rebranded Bally's under its Horseshoe Brand.
Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to not Land two Major Deals
Las Vegas has a long history of being a place where relationships come together quickly or burn out after a too-bright start. You might meet the love of your life on the Las Vegas Strip or end up needing a quickie divorce after a few drinks (and maybe some harder stuff) convinced you that having an Elvis impersonator marry you to someone you met that day was an excellent idea.
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR
MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Dog found shot and left for dead in east Las Vegas
A "miserable, but sweet and loving" dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was found on the side of the road with a fractured skull and multiple gunshot wounds, The Animal Foundation says.
Longest-Running Las Vegas Strip Show Closing Unexpectedly
Very few shows have a 10-year run, let alone get to play for 40 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Wayne Newton has been around as a Las Vegas headline act for roughly 60 years, but he has topped many shows across the city. Donnie and Marie Osmond had an...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
2 from Hobbs killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, […]
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Fox5 KVVU
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
Early returns: MountainView Hospital claiming Las Vegas valley’s first baby for New Year
Early returns show MountainView Hospital welcoming Las Vegas valley's first baby for 2023.
