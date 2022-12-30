Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
SUV crashes into Manhattan resaurant, 18 injured
NEW YORK - The FDNY says 18 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. According to the...
Horrifying video shows aftermath of SUV crash into NYC sports bar
Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said. The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene. One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said. A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said. Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area. The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.
bkreader.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car, Injured on Gateway Dr in East New York
According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle in the East New York area of Brooklyn on Monday morning, January 2nd. The collision happened at around 10:37 a.m. Official reports show that an unidentified person was walking at or […] Click here to view original web page...
fox5ny.com
22 hurt when SUV crashes into Manhattan restaurant
NEW YORK - The NYPD says 22 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. A hit-and-run driver...
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
Police: Man slashed in neck following fight in Williamsburg
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
fox5ny.com
12-year-old dragged by hood, robbed of cellphone in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has released a photo of a man they say dragged a 12-year-old boy by his hood and robbed him of his cellphone in Brooklyn. The incident happened back on Dec. 15 around 3 p.m. According to police, the boy was standing...
Man, 27, sought in Bronx hit-and-run that left woman critically injured
The NYPD is searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision last month in the Bronx, authorities said.
NYPD searching for suspects who robbed 79-year-old man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A 79-year-old man was forcibly robbed of his possessions while inside a commercial center at 718 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police say the robbery occurred at 5:30 pm on Friday. The two men approached the 79-year-old man and forcibly removed his belongings before fleeing. If you can identify these suspects, please call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post NYPD searching for suspects who robbed 79-year-old man in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man struck by vehicle while fleeing scene of reported shooting in East Flatbush
The 24-year-old victim is recovering at a local hospital.
Woman injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Jersey City
A woman was in critical condition after apparently getting caught in the crossfire of two people engaged in a shootout on New Year’s Day in Jersey City, police said in radio transmissions. The victim was shot in the throat and was headed into surgery Sunday evening, according to the...
fox5ny.com
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
Comments / 1