The Weeknd Celebrates As “Blinding Lights” Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Song
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is now the most-streamed song on Spotify. The Weeknd’s hit song, “Blinding Lights,” has reportedly become the most-streamed song on Spotify of all time. The Toronto singer celebrated the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. “FOR NEW YEARS...
Trench Baby Taps Polo G For “Done It All Freestyle”
Trench Baby is making his first single of the year a family affair as he prepares for a massive year ahead. The rapper came through with his latest offering featuring Polo G this week, “Done It All Freestyle.” The brotherly duo gets straight to the point on this one without offering a hook to tie it together.
De La Soul’s Catalog To Finally Hit Streaming Services This Year
De La Soul’s music is finally coming to streaming services. De La Soul’s iconic catalog of music, including their legendary 1989 album 3 Feet High and Rising, will finally be available on streaming sites later this year. The plans have been in the works since Reservoir Media purchased the group’s master recordings in 2021.
Kevin & Dreka Gates Celebrate NYE Together Following Breakup Rumours
In the summer, the rapper dropped a diss track in which he seemingly confirmed a separation between the often idolized couple. While breakups aren’t all that uncommon in the world of hip-hop, some hurt far more than others. For instance, seeing Blueface and Chrisean Rock declare themselves as single over and over again is much less painful than watching the demise of Kevin and Dreka Gates.
Erica Banks Takes On Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down” On New Freestyle
Erica Banks is coming through 2023 swinging. Following a highly productive year in 2022, she came through with brand new heat today. The Texas rapper shared her freestyle over Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down” this morning. Off the rip, Banks makes it clear that she’s gunning for the top. “Bitch, you know who I am/ Ain’t no bitches holdin’ me,” she declares as the beat kicks in. Then, she asserts herself as a leading lady in the rap game right now, whether or not anyone agrees with that sentiment.
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Kelsey Harris’s Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Shown In New Photos
Photos released of multiple bruises on Harris’s body, following days of new footage and recordings related to the incident and court case. Following a guilty verdict in the Tory Lanez trial, social media flooded with conversations surrounding new evidence and recordings. While many have questioned the morality behind such an interest, the high-profile case became more important with each passing week. Furthermore, photos surfaced online of injuries of Megan Thee Stallion’s ex best friend, Kelsey Harris.
21 Savage Wants His Body Frozen Until 2121
21 Savage wants to live for another 98 years. 21 Savage seemingly wants to test the waters of cryopreservation in hopes of still being alive in 98 years. While everyone rang in 2023 on Saturday night, it appears that 21 Savage was pondering about how to remain alive until the year 2121. The rapper took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve, hours before the clock struck midnight, to express his desire to experiment with cryopreservation.
Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn
2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
Drake’s July Swedish Detainment Caught On Camera, Rapper Finally Posts Video: Watch
While reflecting on his 2022, Drizzy couldn’t hold back on giving fans a look at the summertime fiasco. The summer of 2022 was a big one for Drake, what with the arrival of his surprise Honestly, Nevermind album. That was an undeniably huge success for him. However, the warmer months also saw the Canadian rapper landing in some hot water with Swedish police.
Keith Murray Says He Warned The Notorious B.I.G. To Leave L.A.
Keith Murray says that he tried to warn The Notorious B.I.G. to flee L.A. prior to his death. Keith Murray says that he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles prior to his death in 1997. Speaking with The Art Of Dialogue, Murray said that hours before he was gunned down, he spoke with Biggie.
NBA Youngboy Announces New Album “I Rest My Case”
NBA Youngboy is kicking off 2023 with the release of “I Rest My Case.”. If there’s one rapper who undoubtedly had a grip on 2022, it was NBA Youngboy. Despite laying low for a large portion of the year, he came back stronger than ever with The Last Slimeto. The project contained upwards of 30 tracks but even still, he had even more heat in the stash to unleash in the months that followed.
Boosie Talks Fentanyl Dangers Amid Gangsta Boo’s Death
The “Zoom” rapper shared a video urging fans about the dangers of Fentanyl amid Gangsta Boo’s untimely death. Less than a day in to the new year, hip hop fans are grieving the loss of another legend. Memphis legend Gangsta Boo was pronounced dead on Sunday (January 1) at 43 years old.
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: Report
Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to TMZ. Her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul, seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Sunday afternoon. In comments on Paul’s post, numerous artists...
Bad Bunny Responds After Tossing Fan’s Phone In The Water
The star released a statement sharing his thoughts on the incident. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world. The Un Verano Sin Ti star recently made headlines after video surfaced of him angrily tossing a fan’s phone in the water nearby. The unidentified Dan attempted...
Quavo Seen For The First Time Since Takeoff’s Funeral At Diddy’s Party
Quavo posed for pictures alongside Meek Mill and Lil Baby while Drake was in awe over Huncho’s makeshift hair tie. Diddy brought out all of the stars for his massive NYE bash in St. Barth’s including Quavo, who has understandably kept out of the public eye since early November.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly & More Trend From “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022” Viral Tweet
The rappers were joined by Yeat and Jack Harlow on a list of supposedly bad rappers, which got people debating. Even if some artists are better than others, some social media users are a bit too eager to point that out. French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and other rappers trended on social media this week for their inclusion in a viral tweet of “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022.” As if Megan Fox wanting a girlfriend wasn’t enough, MGK received his fair share of both criticism and defense in the comments. Moreover, Stans and haters argued over whether these rappers deserved a placement.
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. Video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars.
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Charged With First-Degree Murder
The Memphis rapper is among four men allegedly responsible for a murder that occurred in December. Both Gucci Mane and one of his newest artists, Mac Critter, had an incredibly busy year in 2022. Gucci spent most of his time putting on for his label, 1017 Records. He dropped three collaborative projects featuring many members of his crew and other friends in the industry. The last of which is the 80-song So Icy Boyz: The Finale.
