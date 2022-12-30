New Covid variants are sparking fresh health concerns as Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have seen a surge in cases in countries worldwide. It comes as UK-based health experts have suggested that up to 9,000 people are dying from Covid a day in China, where infections have dramatically risen following the country’s end to strict isolation rules. The surge has prompted the UK government to require all passengers arriving in England from China from 5 January to return a negative Covid result before travelling.So what are the XBB subvariants and where have they been seen? Here is all you...

4 DAYS AGO