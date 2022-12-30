Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
ComicBook
Berserk Cosplay Revisits Guts' Golden Age Fit
There has been some mystery surrounding Berserk recently, with many anime fans counting down the days until the mysterious countdown time on the anime's official website draws to a close. With it being just around two days until the Behelit Timer hits zero, many fans are left wondering if this countdown might bring news of a new anime adaptation. To help in celebrating the life of the dark anime franchise's "Black Swordsman", one cosplayer has taken fans back to the "glory days" of the Band of the Hawk and the aesthetic Guts had as the hundred-man slayer.
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Grants a Major Villain a Metal Makeover
Dragon Ball Super brought back Frieza in a big way in 2022, with the Shonen villain unveiling a new transformation to help in capping off the Granolah Arc. With a new arc focusing on Goten and Trunks in the Shonen's manga, it might be some time before we see the alien despot return, though that doesn't stop fans from reveling in the antagonist's career. Now, one fan artist has given Frieza a metallic makeover that takes a page from Marvel's Iron Man and his brother, Metal Cooler.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
Oregairu Anime Teases 10th Anniversary Project
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's anime and original light novel series runs might have ended a couple of years ago, but the franchise is about to come roaring back with a special celebration of the anime adaptation's 10th Anniversary! Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel franchise, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, ended its run back in 2020 with the anime's final season airing a year later, but now the anime is about to live all over again with this upcoming celebration how far the anime's come through the years since its initial debut.
ComicBook
Tokyo Ghoul Creator Revives Series in New Sketch
Tokyo Ghoul has remained an anime classic since it debuted years ago, with creator Sui Ishida since moving on from the story of Ken Kaneki to start a new manga series in Choujin X. With his latest offering arriving in 2021, the new series has just begun and an anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, but this hasn't stopped Ishida from returning to one of his greatest works to date as the artist has released new art of Ken in his ghoulish attire.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Thrilling Mystery Series After One Season
The mystery thriller series 1899 has been canceled after only one season on Netflix. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. 1899 officially landed on the streamer November 17th with all eight episodes of its freshman season. Unfortunately, there won't be a Season 2 of 1899, as co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese confirmed on social media. As with most of Netflix's controversial cancellations, there is always the possibility that another network or streaming service makes moves to pick up and continue the genre-bending mystery-horror series.
Comments / 0